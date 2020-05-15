Discover Australian Associated Press

WA Premier Mark McGowan has outlined the state's schools plan for the remainder of Term 2. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

Health

WA reinstates compulsory school attendance

By Michael Ramsey

May 15, 2020

2020-05-15 14:03:29

Western Australia will reinstate compulsory school attendance from next week as the state records another new case of coronavirus.

A woman in her 30s from the Perth metropolitan area has tested positive after being in close contact with a previously-confirmed case.

There are seven active cases in WA, including one in intensive care.

Parents had the option of keeping kids home from school for the first few weeks of Term 2 but they will be required to attend from Monday.

The direction applies to public, Catholic and independent schools.

Students with medical vulnerabilities or those who have family members with chronic health issues will be granted exemptions and can continue to learn from home with support from schools and the Department of Education.

“It’s time for all West Australian students to go back to school and go back to the classroom,” Premier Mark McGowan said on Thursday.

“This is a great day for WA students and the wider West Australian community. Once again Western Australia is leading the way.”

Boarding school students will also be allowed to go home for weekends at the discretion of principals.

Students who remain away from schools without exemptions will no longer be provided learning materials and their parents could be fined.

“Of course because we’re in a pandemic, people need to reorganise themselves and we’re going to sensibly allow that transition to happen,” Education Minister Sue Ellery said.

“But attendance is mandatory.”

Parents are still prevented from entering school grounds when dropping off or picking up children, while school assemblies, camps and interschool activities will not be held.

Year 12 students are expected to undertake their ATAR written exams as scheduled from November 2.

Most students have already returned to public classrooms, with attendance above 85 per cent on Wednesday.

“We want all of those children back at school, not just because their education will suffer but because all of the supports that the most disadvantaged children need are missing from their lives,” Ms Ellery said.

“It is a safe place for students who sometimes do not have any other safe place to go to.”

About 4000 students are expected to require exemptions for medical vulnerabilities, while teachers and school staff aged over 70 and those aged over 65 with a health condition are encouraged to seek medical advice before returning to work.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL to resume competition on June 11

Australian rules football

Eagles chase AFL fixture compensation

West Coast want a run of home games later in the AFL season to make up for having to restart the 2020 campaign with a succession of matches interstate.

rugby league

Eels and Broncos to kick off NRL return

Brisbane Broncos will host Parramatta Eels on the return night of the NRL on May 28.

F1

Ricciardo to join McLaren in F1 shake up

Formula One

Ricciardo moves from Renault to McLaren

news

politics

China must respect Australian values: PM

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Australia will stand its ground on calls for a global coronavirus inquiry despite infuriating the Chinese government.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL to resume competition on June 11

world

economy, business and finance

WTO chief Azevedo to depart a year early

The head of the World Trade Organisation has announced he will step down a year early as the body struggles to coordinate responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.