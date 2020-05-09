Discover Australian Associated Press

WA could soon unwind restrictions that prevent West Australians from travelling within the state. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

Health

WA keeps borders shut to rest of Australia

By Angie Raphael

May 9, 2020

2020-05-09 14:54:15

Western Australia’s interstate border will remain shut until the number of coronavirus infections on the east coast falls to “virtually zero”, as the state’s own streak of no new cases came to an end.

Premier Mark McGowan said WA would not bow to pressure to drop its hard border closure.

“The hard borders with the east are not coming down,” he told reporters on Friday before attending a national cabinet meeting.

“I know there’s people in the east who say we should … but frankly, we’re not listening to them.

“I’d need to be confident that we have very low or virtually zero rates of infection in the eastern states before we bring it down.”

But the premier said WA was in a better position than some states to drop other restrictions, confirming a road map for economic recovery would be released on Sunday.

That could include re-opening intrastate borders, with the tourism industry estimating travel restrictions have already cost the WA economy more than $3 billion and 30,000 jobs.

“WA has the opportunity to be more economically progressive perhaps than other states,” Mr McGowan said.

“We can potentially loosen restrictions to a greater degree than the eastern states, but that’s a decision the state disaster council will make.”

Meanwhile, a 29-year-old woman who recently returned from overseas has tested positive to COVID-19 while in hotel quarantine, ending WA’s eight-day stretch of no new cases.

Mr McGowan said it was disappointing but he always knew WA would get more cases.

“The cases that are out there are almost invariably people who have returned from overseas who are in quarantine.”

The premier again commented on the AFL’s plans for a normal home-and-away format for the season, which could force West Coast and Fremantle to temporarily relocate to Victoria given WA’s border closure.

Mr McGowan described the Eagles and Dockers as victims, saying they had not complained and only wanted to play football within health guidelines.

“It appears in relation to the hub arrangement, there was eastern states clubs that didn’t want to come to WA, yet the AFL says the WA teams can go to the east,” he said.

“It doesn’t seem to me to be particularly fair or reasonable.”

Of the 552 people who have contracted coronavirus in WA, only nine remain ill.

Four people are in hospital, including one in intensive care.

WA public schools had an attendance rate of almost 75 per cent on Thursday.

