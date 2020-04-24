WA schools clash amid no new virus cases

Western Australia’s health minister has criticised private schools for shutting out students as the state recorded another day with no new coronavirus cases.

WA’s tally of recovered cases is 458 and just 81 remain active after a second straight “zero-case” day.

There are 24 coronavirus patients in Perth hospitals, including five in intensive care.

Students are being encouraged to return to public schools for term two next Wednesday, although parents can keep their children at home, and there will be a review after three weeks.

But Catholic, Anglican and some independent schools are defying the public health advice and will instead implement remote learning for students from kindergarten to Year 10.

Health Minister Roger Cook said he was disappointed with the decision and urged the schools to rely on the experts.

“We’ve all got experience of influenza and the way it makes its way through young population cohorts. That’s not the way this particular virus works,” he told reporters.

“We’ve found the viral load of young people is fairly low and as a result of that, they don’t represent a significant risk when it comes to transmission.”

Both public and private schools are urging Year 11 and 12 students to attend classes.

Only a handful of children have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in WA, while just one education staff member out of 68,000 has tested positive.

Mr Cook said some asymptomatic children would be tested for coronavirus starting from week two of next term.

Researchers are looking for less invasive testing than the standard nasal swab.

Mr Cook declined to comment on reports billionaire Kerry Stokes and his wife had been granted a medical exemption from hotel quarantining and allowed to isolate at home upon returning from the United States.

He said “many hundreds and probably thousands” of exemptions had been granted.

The state government has flagged the potential for social distancing rules to be relaxed in coming weeks, potentially starting with public gathering restrictions.

Premier Mark McGowan said he was not yet ready to loosen intrastate travel restrictions, although he acknowledged the virus had been very difficult for the tourism industry, as well as retail and hospitality.

“We’ll review the restrictions over time but we don’t have any intention of lifting them in the short-term,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state government has announced a $154.5 million relief package to support tenants, landlords and the construction industry.

Treasurer Ben Wyatt said he was not worried about delivering a surplus in 2021.

“What I’m worrying about is two things – one, supporting the economy as best we can, but two, ensuring that the state government balance sheet can respond post COVID-19,” he said.

“We do need to be careful with our finances and it does mean that we do need to be very careful where we target our spend. I’m looking for bang for buck.”