WA schools clash amid no new virus cases

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Another day of zero new virus cases shows WA's restrictions are working, Premier Mark McGowan says. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

Health

WA schools clash amid no new virus cases

By AAP

April 24, 2020

2020-04-24 16:27:16

Western Australia’s health minister has criticised private schools for shutting out students as the state recorded another day with no new coronavirus cases.

WA’s tally of recovered cases is 458 and just 81 remain active after a second straight “zero-case” day.

There are 24 coronavirus patients in Perth hospitals, including five in intensive care.

Students are being encouraged to return to public schools for term two next Wednesday, although parents can keep their children at home, and there will be a review after three weeks.

But Catholic, Anglican and some independent schools are defying the public health advice and will instead implement remote learning for students from kindergarten to Year 10.

Health Minister Roger Cook said he was disappointed with the decision and urged the schools to rely on the experts.

“We’ve all got experience of influenza and the way it makes its way through young population cohorts. That’s not the way this particular virus works,” he told reporters.

“We’ve found the viral load of young people is fairly low and as a result of that, they don’t represent a significant risk when it comes to transmission.”

Both public and private schools are urging Year 11 and 12 students to attend classes.

Only a handful of children have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in WA, while just one education staff member out of 68,000 has tested positive.

Mr Cook said some asymptomatic children would be tested for coronavirus starting from week two of next term.

Researchers are looking for less invasive testing than the standard nasal swab.

Mr Cook declined to comment on reports billionaire Kerry Stokes and his wife had been granted a medical exemption from hotel quarantining and allowed to isolate at home upon returning from the United States.

He said “many hundreds and probably thousands” of exemptions had been granted.

The state government has flagged the potential for social distancing rules to be relaxed in coming weeks, potentially starting with public gathering restrictions.

Premier Mark McGowan said he was not yet ready to loosen intrastate travel restrictions, although he acknowledged the virus had been very difficult for the tourism industry, as well as retail and hospitality.

“We’ll review the restrictions over time but we don’t have any intention of lifting them in the short-term,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state government has announced a $154.5 million relief package to support tenants, landlords and the construction industry.

Treasurer Ben Wyatt said he was not worried about delivering a surplus in 2021.

“What I’m worrying about is two things – one, supporting the economy as best we can, but two, ensuring that the state government balance sheet can respond post COVID-19,” he said.

“We do need to be careful with our finances and it does mean that we do need to be very careful where we target our spend. I’m looking for bang for buck.”

Latest sport

rugby union

Wallaby greats propose rugby review board

Former Wallabies captains have proposed the establishment of an Australian Rugby Review board to restore the code to its glory days.

netball

Super Netballers to get reduced pay cut

Super Netballers will have their current 70 per cent pay cut capped to 50 per cent until May 31 as the sport handles the coronavirus-induced shutdown.

sport

National framework for return of sport

The prime minister has announced a national framework to help state governments decide when Australia's sporting codes can return from the coronavirus shutdown.

Australian rules football

Dockers coach behind Victorian AFL hub

Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir thinks Victoria is better placed than any other state to host a hub if the AFL season resumes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

rugby union

RA chair slams departed Castle's bullies

Rugby Australia interim chairman Paul McLean says departed CEO Raelene Castle was the victim of "abhorrent" bullying during her tenure.

news

health

Ninth Tas virus death, lockdown extended

A 79-year-old woman has died from coronavirus in Tasmania, taking the state's toll to nine, as tough retail restrictions in the northwest are extended.

sport

rugby union

Wallaby greats propose rugby review board

Former Wallabies captains have proposed the establishment of an Australian Rugby Review board to restore the code to its glory days.

world

migration

Trump temporarily limits US immigration

An executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States during the coronavirus outbreak has been signed by President Donald Trump.