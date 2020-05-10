Discover Australian Associated Press

West Australian Premier Mark McGowan has announced further easing of restrictions from next week. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

health

WA to return to work from May 18

By Tim Dornin

May 10, 2020

2020-05-10 13:37:05

Western Australians will be encouraged to return to work and pubs and cafes will reopen as the state moves to lead the nation in lifting coronavirus restrictions.

Premier Mark McGowan has announced phase two of WA’s roadmap to recovery to come into force from May 18, which also includes doubling the number of people allowed to gather together from 10 to 20.

Cafes, restaurants, pubs and clubs will be allowed to serve meals for up to 20 patrons with the same number of people to be permitted at indoor weddings and funerals.

Outdoor and indoor sports training and non-contact competition will now be available for groups of up to 20 with the same restrictions to apply to churches and other places of worship.

Indoor and outdoor fitness classes and dance classes will be allowed where there is minimal sharing of equipment.

Regional travel restrictions will also be eased but the state’s hard border with the rest of the country will remain in force for the foreseeable future and may not be lifted this year.

“Western Australia now needs to get moving and get our economy going again,” Mr McGowan said.

“We’ve picked things that create the most jobs, the most life, the most vitality and get the most people back to work in the safest way we possibly can.”

Health Minister Roger Cook said as people go back to work, businesses were still encouraged to operate cautiously, applying all appropriate social distancing and good hygiene measures.

However, there will be no restrictions on the number of people who can return to an individual office, factory or workplace.

“We would expect employers, business leaders to take extra measures inside their workplaces to continue to make sure people can maintain social distancing,” Mr Cook said.

The four-square metre rule would also remain and hand sanitiser should be made available.

“These are pretty small steps and they’re steps which are taken with very careful consideration to the public health risks,” the minister said.

“I know there’s an awful lot of nervous people in the public health sector as we take these steps forward.”

The changes came as WA reported no new virus infections on Sunday, leaving the state with 552 and only seven active cases.

Four people remain in hospital with one of those in intensive care.

Mr McGowan said phase three of the recovery plan would likely be introduced around mid-June and would include a further increase in the size of most gatherings, the return of community contact sport along with the reopening of galleries, museums and cinemas and the resumption of beauty therapy services.

The rules around gyms will also be further relaxed and playgrounds and skateparks should reopen.

