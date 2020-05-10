Discover Australian Associated Press

West Australian Premier Mark McGowan has announced further easing of restrictions from next week. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

health

WA to head back to work from next week

By Tim Dornin

May 10, 2020

2020-05-10 12:00:10

Western Australians will be encouraged to return to work from May 18 as the state government continues to lift restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Premier Mark McGowan has announced phase two of the WA’s roadmap to recovery which also includes doubling the number of people allowed to gather together from 10 to 20.

The premier says cafes, restaurants, pubs and clubs will be allowed to serve meals for up to 20 patrons with the same number of people to be permitted at weddings and funerals.

Outdoor and indoor sports training can resume with groups again limited to 20 people.

Regional travel restrictions will also be eased.

Mr McGowan said WA had been able to go further than other states because of its success in combatting the virus and its high testing regime.

“I understand that this may be confusing but I urge all Western Australians to remain focussed on what we are doing here,” he said.

The premier said further changes were being finalised but the state’s hard border with the rest of the country was likely to be the last of the restrictions to be lifted.

“Our hard border has worked to our advantage and we must keep it this way,” he said.

WA also reported no new virus cases on Sunday, leaving the state with 552 and only seven active cases.

Four people remain in hospital with one of those in intensive care.

