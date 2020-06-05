WA tourist hotspot welcomes visitor return

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Western Australia's Kimberley is again open to intrastate travel after weeks of virus restrictions. Image by Kim Christian/AAP PHOTOS

Health

WA tourist hotspot welcomes visitor return

By AAP

June 5, 2020

2020-06-05 18:33:30

Western Australia’s Kimberley region is again open to intrastate travel after weeks of suffering by tourism-dependent businesses, but there are no regrets, with the regions free of COVID-19.

Restrictions in WA’s north were stricter than other parts of the state as a cluster of cases emerged and authorities moved to protect the large indigenous population.

That proved successful, with no positive cases reported in remote Aboriginal communities, which remain off limits.

Hospitality businesses, tour operators and fishing charters have missed out on revenue from the start of the peak tourism season, which begins around Easter as travellers flock to the region’s warm winter climate.

“Some have hung in there, some haven’t,” Shire of Broome president Harold Tracey told AAP.

He said there is optimism money can be made again, with plenty of winter left, and relief the restrictions have ended sooner than expected.

“Four to five weeks ago, we were looking down the barrel of October-November,” Mr Tracey said.

He said the very businesses that were hardest hit were “the first to say shut down the area” as they appreciated the long-term risks of not doing so, believing public health should come first.

The region’s four shire presidents agreed.

“As a country and as a state, we’ve done remarkably well in how this pandemic has been managed,” Mr Tracey said.

“I don’t think we could have done it quicker or better.”

Some people would like the Northern Territory border opened up, he added.

“Having said that, we’re overjoyed with what we’ve got now.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming people with open arms.”

Latest sport

rugby union

Wallabies coach Rennie volunteers pay cut

New Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has voluntarily agreed to a 30 per cent wage cut before starting his job as the code wrestles with the COVID-19 crisis.

rugby league

NRL set to open corporate boxes in NSW

NRL clubs in NSW will be able to host sponsors in corporate boxes from next week after securing clearance from the state government.

Australian rules football

Dockers forward McCarthy at AFL training

Two days after collapsing during a non-contact training session, Fremantle forward Cam McCarthy has returned to the track with his AFL teammates.

rugby league

Bulldogs cleared to return to NRL training

Canterbury legend Terry Lamb has tested negative for coronavirus, allowing the club's NRL team to resume training after a breach in protocols on Thursday.

rugby league

McGregor knows wins must come at Dragons

Paul McGregor has told St George Illawarra players to block out the public criticism of his team ahead of Monday's crucial clash with Canterbury.

news

media

AAP newswire set to go on with new owners

Australian Associated Press's newswire service is expected to continue with new owners in the final stages of a sale.

sport

rugby union

Wallabies coach Rennie volunteers pay cut

New Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has voluntarily agreed to a 30 per cent wage cut before starting his job as the code wrestles with the COVID-19 crisis.

world

crime, law and justice

'Get your knee off our necks': Sharpton

Reverend Al Sharpton has demanded justice for George Floyd as three former officers face court over his death and protests continue across the United States.