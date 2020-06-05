WA tourist hotspot welcomes visitor return

Western Australia’s Kimberley region is again open to intrastate travel after weeks of suffering by tourism-dependent businesses, but there are no regrets, with the regions free of COVID-19.

Restrictions in WA’s north were stricter than other parts of the state as a cluster of cases emerged and authorities moved to protect the large indigenous population.

That proved successful, with no positive cases reported in remote Aboriginal communities, which remain off limits.

Hospitality businesses, tour operators and fishing charters have missed out on revenue from the start of the peak tourism season, which begins around Easter as travellers flock to the region’s warm winter climate.

“Some have hung in there, some haven’t,” Shire of Broome president Harold Tracey told AAP.

He said there is optimism money can be made again, with plenty of winter left, and relief the restrictions have ended sooner than expected.

“Four to five weeks ago, we were looking down the barrel of October-November,” Mr Tracey said.

He said the very businesses that were hardest hit were “the first to say shut down the area” as they appreciated the long-term risks of not doing so, believing public health should come first.

The region’s four shire presidents agreed.

“As a country and as a state, we’ve done remarkably well in how this pandemic has been managed,” Mr Tracey said.

“I don’t think we could have done it quicker or better.”

Some people would like the Northern Territory border opened up, he added.

“Having said that, we’re overjoyed with what we’ve got now.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming people with open arms.”