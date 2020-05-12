WA travel bans leave regions ‘in the cold’

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
WA Premier Mark McGowan says allowing tourism in some regions could spread COVID-19. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

Health

WA travel bans leave regions ‘in the cold’

By AAP

May 12, 2020

2020-05-12 17:36:18

Businesses in Western Australia’s north and southeast are complaining they remain cut off from the capital despite eased coronavirus restrictions allowing travel within four massive zones.

Next week, residents of Perth, the South West, Great Southern, Wheatbelt and Peel will be allowed to travel between those regions, as will people in the Mid West, Gascoyne and Pilbara, but the Kimberley and Goldfields-Esperance regions will remain closed off.

Geraldton mayor Shane Van Styn said Mid West businesses were disappointed the region remained isolated from the capital.

He said Perth residents and grey nomads usually flocked north to warmer climes in winter, but would instead go south.

“We’re being left in the cold,” Mr Van Styn told AAP on Monday.

“We just can’t work out why.

“The business community wants to get back on its feet and see the normal migration north.”

Vince Catania, member for North West Central, said it was unfair the South West, which had already enjoyed summer tourism from Perth residents, would get a “second bite of the cherry”.

“This is potentially going to take away money from the northwest businesses,” Mr Catania told AAP.

“Why would you go to the coldest part of the state?

“It’s creating an ‘us and them’.”

Kyran O’Donnell, member for Kalgoorlie, said people in the regions were frustrated by the announcement. 

“Surely regional areas would be opened up first before allowing access into Perth,” Mr O’Donnell said in a statement. 

Premier Mark McGowan told 6PR radio the eased measures were based on advice from health experts, and he knew some communities would feel it was unfair but there were vulnerable remote communities and fewer health facilities in the state’s north.

Tourism Minister Paul Papalia said it was a staged process and the state government was sensitive to challenges confronting regional businesses.

“We should be thankful that we’re in a position to move far faster than anywhere else in the country,” Mr Papalia told reporters.

“We will be able to move to more freedoms provided we don’t have outbreaks.”

Of seven active cases in WA, the only one in the regions is in the Goldfields.

Latest sport

motor racing

F1 ace Vettel quits Ferrari at season end

Sebastian Vettel will quit Ferrari at the end of the season after a contractual breakdown, leaving Australia's Daniel Ricciardo as a possible replacement.

rugby league

I was irresponsible and selfish: Cleary

Penrith star Nathan Cleary has opened up on the lessons learnt from the social distancing breaches that resulted in him being dealt a two-game NRL ban.

rugby league

Souths star Roberts back in rehab clinic

South Sydney star James Roberts has checked himself into a rehabilitation clinic following a meeting with NRL club officials two weeks ago.

Australian rules football

All AFL players face COVID-19 tests

Every AFL player must undergo a coronavirus test before clubs are cleared to resume training in full squads with an eye towards restarting the season.

rugby league

Anti-vaxx NRL players not welcome in Qld

Queensland's Chief Health Officer Jeanette Young says NRL players will only receive flu shot exemptions on medical grounds.

news

media

'Full stop' arrives for radio titan Jones

Controversial shock jock Alan Jones has announced his retirement from radio broadcasting after a 35-year career during which he dominated Sydney's airwaves.

sport

motor racing

F1 ace Vettel quits Ferrari at season end

Sebastian Vettel will quit Ferrari at the end of the season after a contractual breakdown, leaving Australia's Daniel Ricciardo as a possible replacement.

world

virus diseases

US car industry workers return to work

Despite fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections in the US, auto workers are starting to return to work and restrictions are being lifted.