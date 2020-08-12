WA tries to head off $30b Palmer action

Clive Palmer has denied his legal claim against the West Australian government will financially cripple the state as Labor attempts to block it with emergency legislation.

Mr Palmer’s Mineralogy company is pursuing WA for damages over a 2012 decision by the then-Liberal government to refuse to formally assess its proposed Balmoral South iron ore mine in the Pilbara.

Late on Tuesday, WA Attorney-General John Quigley told state parliament Mr Palmer and his associated companies Mineralogy and International Minerals were claiming a total of $27.7 billion.

“To put that in context, the total net debt of the state of Western Australia is in the order of $35 billion to $40 billion and the budget of the state of Western Australia is approximately $30 billion,” Mr Quigley said.

“If the cost of Mr Palmer’s claim was shared equally amongst all Western Australians, it would cost every man, woman, child and baby in Western Australia more than $12,000.”

But Mr Palmer, who is threatening to take the claim all the way to the High Court, said the figure was a “beat up”.

“That’s just bulls**t, to be honest with you,” he told Perth radio 6PR on Wednesday.

“There’s no $30 billion figure in any of our documents. The damages have to be assessed.”

Mr Palmer claimed he and the WA government had previously agreed to mediate the dispute, adding that the proposed legislation would damage the state’s reputation.

“The attorney-general really says that he thinks ‘we’re guilty and we’re going to have to pay up’,” he said.

“I think it would be very bad to do. Western Australia’s been a very successful state based on the sanctity of its state agreement and its sovereign risk.

“If it passes this act, all that’s out the window. Its credit rating’s liable to go down and people that have invested in this state will be worried about what’s going to happen.”

The attorney-general admitted the government’s bill to stop Mr Palmer’s legal action was “unprecedented”.

“This bill will remove the capacity for Mr Palmer, Mineralogy and International Minerals to pursue litigation and damages claims,” he said.

Mr Palmer said Mineralogy had sent its dispute regarding the planned mine to an independent arbitrator, which ruled against the government.

“This emergency legislation is unconstitutional,” he said.

“Ultimately, this matter will end up in the High Court of Australia.”