WA wants to stub out ciggie flavour pods

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Western Australia wants to ban cigarette filters that release flavours to mask the chemical taste. Image by MEDIANET IMAGES PHOTO

Health

WA wants to stub out ciggie flavour pods

By AAP

June 1, 2020

2020-06-01 13:46:12

Western Australia’s health minister wants a nationwide push against cigarette filters that contain “squeeze” flavour capsules, saying they may make young people take up the habit.

Roger Cook says manufacturers are manipulating cigarettes to make them taste more appealing, adding capsules that can be crushed to release flavours that mask the chemical taste.

“As a result, young people trying them for the first time can more easily inhale without the harsh taste, and this can lead to quicker addiction and a considerably shorter and unhealthy lifetime of smoking,” Mr Cook said on Sunday.

He said he plans to ask states and territories to look into introducing new laws to control the ingredients and design of tobacco products, which is seen as the “next step” in tobacco control.

“Requiring full disclosure of individual cigarette ingredients has been on the national tobacco control agenda in Australia for many years, and merits further consideration,” Mr Cook said.

The WA government last year banned the sale of fruit and confectionery-flavoured cigarettes, and packets that can be split into smaller packs of less than 20 cigarettes to appeal to children.

From September, retail shop assistants under the age of 18 will not be able to sell tobacco products.

Latest sport

sport

Jordan joins calls for action on racism

Basketball legend Michael Jordan has joined the chorus of sporting personalities from across the globe to address the death of George Floyd.

rugby league

NRL expects NSW govt to honour stadia deal

The NRL is expected to leverage its stadium deal with the NSW government to force a redevelopment of four suburban grounds in Sydney.

rugby league

Tom Trbojevic the man in big Manly win

Tom Trbojevic had a hand in five tries - including a double of his own - as Manly flogged Canterbury 32-6 on the Central Coast.

rugby league

Roosters revel as new NRL rules suit them

NRL premiers Sydney Roosters were among the teams best-suited to adapt to rule changes in round three, with a fit and mobile pack proving a valuable asset.

Australian rules football

North's Daw suffers AFL comeback setback

North Melbourne defender Majak Daw's fairytale AFL comeback has been indefinitely put on hold with the 29-year-old tearing a pectoral muscle.

news

virus diseases

PM eyes house builds for construction boom

The construction and entertainment sectors are next in line for targeted stimulus as the federal government focuses on coronavirus economic recovery.

sport

sport

Jordan joins calls for action on racism

Basketball legend Michael Jordan has joined the chorus of sporting personalities from across the globe to address the death of George Floyd.

world

crime, law and justice

Truck drives into crowd, US cities in fear

A truck has been driven into a throng of protesters near Minneapolis as major US cities impose curfews in fear of another night of violence.