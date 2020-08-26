Discover Australian Associated Press

A woman who breached WA's coronavirus quarantine laws has been jailed for six months. Image by Tony McDonough/AAP PHOTOS

Health

WA woman jailed over quarantine breach

By AAP

August 26, 2020

2020-08-26 14:12:52

A woman who admitted sneaking into Western Australia in a truck, breaching the state’s coronavirus quarantine laws, has been jailed for six months.

Asher Faye Vander Sanden, 28, pleaded guilty in Perth Magistrates Court to failing to comply with a direction under WA’s Emergency Management Act.

She was arrested at her partner’s Scarborough home on August 11 after travelling from Victoria by road without being detected.

Vander Sanden had applied for and been granted an exemption to fly to WA and quarantine in a hotel for 14 days at her own expense.

Police made inquiries after Vander Sanden, who is a WA resident, did not arrive at Perth Airport as outlined in her application.

She faced court on Tuesday via video link from Bandyup Women’s Prison where she was sentenced to six months and one day in prison.

She was made eligible for parole.

Individuals found to have breached WA’s strict quarantine laws face a maximum penalty of 12 months’ imprisonment or a $50,000 fine.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Bombers' Daniher to make AFL return

Joe Daniher's long AFL absence will come to an end on Thursday evening, with the Essendon forward to make his return against Hawthorn.

Australian rules football

Tigers' Hardwick says staging rife in AFL

The AFL tribunal has cleared Richmond pair Dylan Grimes and Nick Vlastuin of their respective staging charges.

Australian rules football

Eagles are AFL flag favourites: Hardwick

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick has started the mind games ahead of Thursday night's AFL clash with West Coast, declaring the Eagles as premiership favourites.

rugby league

Coaches' union want NRL clubs accountable

Mal Meninga wants clubs held to account in his role as NRL coaches association chairman after the worst year for clipboard holders in the game's history.

rugby league

Family impact breaking point for Seibold

Anthony Seibold lost the desire to battle on as Brisbane's NRL head coach when the club's horror 2020 started taking a toll on his family.

news

epidemic and plague

NSW's police chief backs hotel quarantine

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller insists the state's hotel quarantine system is working, with Premier Gladys Berejiklian noting no system is foolproof.

sport

Australian rules football

world

terrorism

Father will never forgive NZ terrorist

After three days of emotionally charged statements to the New Zealand High Court, Justice Cameron Mander will sentence terrorist Brenton Tarrant on Thursday.