WA woman Casey Edmonds, 26, says the coronavirus was the worst illness she has ever suffered. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

Health

WA woman says COVID-19 worst illness ever

By Angie Raphael

May 6, 2020

2020-05-06 14:20:03

A brief holiday visiting friends in London resulted in Casey Edmonds spending four weeks in self-isolation upon her return to Perth, feeling more sick than she had ever been before.

The 26-year-old had no idea how bad coronavirus was becoming when she travelled to the UK on March 12, but days later the prime minister urged people to return home and flights were cancelled.

Ms Edmonds arrived back in Perth on March 19, before developing serious symptoms 12 days into her self-isolation period.

Ms Edmonds said she “felt a little bit off” and had the sweats, so she did an online test but still thought “she’ll be right”.

Then she did a test over the phone and was urged to seek further medical help, so she drove herself to Royal Perth Hospital to get tested.

“I went home and I got really, really sick that day,” she told reporters on Tuesday.

“I was on the phone to my mum, as any 26-year-old would be, telling her I’d never felt so sick in my life.”

The next day, her COVID-19 diagnosis was confirmed and she had to restart her 14-day isolation period.

Ms Edmonds said she was most upset about having to spend four weeks in a tiny flat alone.

“The fever was probably the worst for me,” she said.

Ms Edmonds struggled to sleep for about five days, suffered chest pains, and her lingering symptoms included no sense of smell or taste.

But her condition improved when her appetite returned and said she had been “super lucky” overall.

Ms Edmonds said after she tested positive, she began getting regular checks.

She recalled the first time was intimidating because there were four policeman wearing gas masks.

Ms Edmonds also said she had been scared during her illness because she was not sure which medicine to take, so she only took Panadol at night as well as vitamins.

“I’m so glad that I came home to WA because it’s definitely the best place to be in the world,” she said.

Ms Edmonds said she had checked the Smart Traveller website before leaving Australia and there was no warning at the time saying she should not go.

“I didn’t think that I would get it,” she said.

“I maybe should have been a little bit more cautious but I just didn’t know at the time.”

Health Minister Roger Cook said Ms Edmonds’ experience showed the importance of following social distancing and personal hygiene warnings.

“This virus can take a heavy toll, even on young and fit West Australians,” Mr Cook said.

