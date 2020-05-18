WA workers told return to offices, cafes

Discover Australian Associated Press

AAP Newswire

Australia's national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia's leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia's largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Mark McGowan says it's time to support WA's small businesses and for people to return to work. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

Health

WA workers told return to offices, cafes

By AAP

May 18, 2020

2020-05-18 15:33:05

Western Australians are being encouraged to return to offices and dine at restaurants and cafes when restrictions are lifted on Monday.

No new coronavirus cases have been recorded overnight but a third historical infection has been detected, taking the state’s tally to 557.

The latest historical case involves a woman in her 30s who self-isolated after being in close contact with a confirmed case about seven weeks ago.

Her initial test results were inconclusive but further analysis has concluded she has contracted and recovered from the virus.

Five cases remain active with one person in hospital.

WA will unwind many of its coronavirus restrictions from Monday, allowing greater regional travel and up to 20 patrons at a time to dine at restaurants, cafes and bars.

“It’s the time to support our small businesses, time for people to get back to work and time to do it in a COVID-safe manner,” Premier Mark McGowan said on Sunday.

“When our offices go back, which I expect they will to a far greater degree tomorrow, there’s a great opportunity to go out for lunch or dinner and support a local small business.”

About 130,000 public servants have been directed to return to offices and the government is also urging private businesses to send staff back to work.

Mr McGowan confirmed the government was hoping to further loosen restrictions by June 8, a week earlier than initially expected.

“My view is if the health advice allows it, we should significantly expand the numbers of people able to attend restaurants, cafes, bars and pubs because clearly 20, while it’s a massive improvement, is not enough for many of them to open or make a profit,” he said.

“So we would very much like to make it more but subject to health advice, and I think that will be a few weeks away.”

Thousands of businesses have completed COVID safety plans, while there has also been strong uptake of mandatory hygiene training for hospitality workers.

Pink Duck owner Mark Pink said rent reductions and the JobKeeper scheme had helped make it viable to reopen his Rockingham cafe for five daily sittings.

“I don’t think it’s going to be as bad as what people think,” he said.

