Wage subsidy focus for parliament’s return

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
MPs will kick off two weeks of federal parliamentary sittings with JobKeeper in the spotlight. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Wage subsidy focus for parliament’s return

By Matt Coughlan

June 9, 2020

2020-06-09 17:43:05

Wage subsidies to help millions of Australian workers through the coronavirus storm are expected to dominate debate when politicians return to Canberra.

MPs and senators will kick off two weeks of federal parliamentary sittings on Wednesday with the Morrison government’s JobKeeper scheme in the spotlight.

Labor has railed against the coalition’s decision to end payments to 120,000 childcare workers months ahead of schedule.

The government argues the transitional payment coupled with other measures is fairer as demand for child care returns.

The Transport Workers’ Union is calling for JobKeeper to be extended for aviation workers beyond the September cut-off.

TWU secretary Michael Kaine said the scheme needed to be extended to help workers needing certainty.

“They deserve to know that the government intends to keep their vital industry afloat so they can continue paying their bills and supporting their families,” he said.

The Senate will vote on changing the program’s eligibility to include workers at foreign government-owned companies, like airline services provider dnata.

While the government is opposed to the changes, Labor and the Greens will aim to get three crossbench senators to support the disallowance motion.

The $60 billion JobKeeper forecast bungle was examined at a Senate hearing on Tuesday.

Treasury boss Steven Kennedy took full responsibility for the scheme’s cost being revised from $130 billion to $70 billion.

While Finance Minister Mathias Cormann argued the initial forecast was made for a worst-case scenario, the opposition are demanding government ministers shoulder the blame.

Dr Kennedy expects unemployment to hit eight per cent during September when JobKeeper is legislated to end.

That’s better than the initial forecast of a 10 per cent jobless rate previously feared under more sustained coronavirus restrictions.

Senior cabinet ministers have pointed to Treasury’s review of JobKeeper when asked if more sectors would be sliced out of the scheme.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the outcomes of the inquiry would be released alongside a financial update on July 23.

There were just two new cases of coronavirus detected in Australia on Tuesday, with both recorded in NSW.

The people were returned travellers from overseas who are now in hotel quarantine.

While 102 people have died from the disease nationally, more than 6700 have recovered from the 7267 infections.

Latest news

politics

Wage subsidy focus for parliament's return

The Morrison government's wage subsidy scheme is expected to dominate debate when politicians kick off a two-week sitting of federal parliament.

politics

Jobless rate rising but forecasts improved

Treasury secretary Steven Kennedy has revealed he expects unemployment to reach eight per cent in September when JobKeeper is due to finish.

politics

Treasurer extends instant asset write-off

Businesses will be able to access the federal government's instant asset write-off scheme until the end of the year, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says.

politics

Wage subsidies removed for childcare staff

Speculation is mounting the federal government may remove wage subsidies from other sectors after announcing an early end for childcare workers.

politics

Parents to pay child care fees in mid-July

Families will have to resume paying for child care from July 13, when the federal government's $1.6 billion support scheme finishes.

news

politics

Jobless rate rising but forecasts improved

Treasury secretary Steven Kennedy has revealed he expects unemployment to reach eight per cent in September when JobKeeper is due to finish.

sport

rugby league

Barilaro wants crowds back for NRL: Report

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro is urging the government and health ­officials to open up grandstands to NRL fans as soon as possible.

world

funeral

George Floyd's life celebrated at funeral

Religious and political leaders, family and friends have remembered George Floyd at a funeral in his home city of Houston.