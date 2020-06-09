Wage subsidy focus for parliament’s return

Wage subsidies to help millions of Australian workers through the coronavirus storm are expected to dominate debate when politicians return to Canberra.

MPs and senators will kick off two weeks of federal parliamentary sittings on Wednesday with the Morrison government’s JobKeeper scheme in the spotlight.

Labor has railed against the coalition’s decision to end payments to 120,000 childcare workers months ahead of schedule.

The government argues the transitional payment coupled with other measures is fairer as demand for child care returns.

The Transport Workers’ Union is calling for JobKeeper to be extended for aviation workers beyond the September cut-off.

TWU secretary Michael Kaine said the scheme needed to be extended to help workers needing certainty.

“They deserve to know that the government intends to keep their vital industry afloat so they can continue paying their bills and supporting their families,” he said.

The Senate will vote on changing the program’s eligibility to include workers at foreign government-owned companies, like airline services provider dnata.

While the government is opposed to the changes, Labor and the Greens will aim to get three crossbench senators to support the disallowance motion.

The $60 billion JobKeeper forecast bungle was examined at a Senate hearing on Tuesday.

Treasury boss Steven Kennedy took full responsibility for the scheme’s cost being revised from $130 billion to $70 billion.

While Finance Minister Mathias Cormann argued the initial forecast was made for a worst-case scenario, the opposition are demanding government ministers shoulder the blame.

Dr Kennedy expects unemployment to hit eight per cent during September when JobKeeper is legislated to end.

That’s better than the initial forecast of a 10 per cent jobless rate previously feared under more sustained coronavirus restrictions.

Senior cabinet ministers have pointed to Treasury’s review of JobKeeper when asked if more sectors would be sliced out of the scheme.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the outcomes of the inquiry would be released alongside a financial update on July 23.

There were just two new cases of coronavirus detected in Australia on Tuesday, with both recorded in NSW.

The people were returned travellers from overseas who are now in hotel quarantine.

While 102 people have died from the disease nationally, more than 6700 have recovered from the 7267 infections.