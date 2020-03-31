Discover Australian Associated Press

Playgrounds are among the places closed as part of new restrictions as COVID-19 cases keep rising. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

Wage subsidy package to soften virus’ blow

By Ashlea Witoslawski

March 31, 2020

2020-03-31 06:59:11

The federal government is rolling out the biggest economic stimulus package in Australian history to protect six million jobs potentially affected by COVID-19. 

The new JobKeeper payment announced on Monday is part of a $130 billion package and features a $1500 per fortnight payment to an estimated six million workers via their employers over the next six months. 

The payment applies to permanent and part-time workers, sole traders and casual staff who have been in a job for at least 12 months and can be backdated for workers stood down since March 1.

The subsidies will be given to businesses to keep staff on the books, which Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says will relieve pressure on Centrelink after hundreds of thousands of newly unemployed people applied for benefits.

The new package has been welcomed by the hospitality, retail and tourism sectors.

But high profile restaurateur Neil Perry said he and many of his peers had suffered negative cash flow in recent weeks and while the JobKeeper payment will help, the industry still faces challenges reopening at the end of the crisis.

“September [is] the worst case, as the prime minister keeps saying … I think if that happens it is going to be very, very difficult for a lot of small businesses to open and regenerate at the other end,” he told Nine’s Today Show.

“We are working really hard to get to the other end.”

Business Council of Australia head Jennifer Westacott told Today that while the package was an “injection of hope” for the economy, cash flow was a big issue.

While some states had deferred payroll tax payments there might be room for the federal government to also change the company tax payment schedule from monthly to quarterly, she added.

Meanwhile, public gatherings have been limited to two people, excluding families, and applies to all indoor and outdoor settings, including private properties.

Playgrounds, skate parks and outdoor gyms across the country have been added to the growing list of closures.

Australians are being urged to stay at home unless they are working, studying, attending medical appointments or collecting essential supplies.

The states are enforcing this with fines ranging from $1000 in NSW up to $13,345 in Queensland.

More than 4200 Australians have now been diagnosed with the virus, including 55 in intensive care, although the daily increase in the infection rate has now dropped from 25 per cent to the low teens.

Tasmania and the ACT recorded their first deaths on Monday, bringing the national death toll to 18 people.

