Victoria's Chief Health Officer Dr Brett Sutton says the state has low community transmission. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Victorian aged care home in virus lockdown

By Christine McGinn

June 9, 2020

2020-06-09 14:08:19

Another Victorian aged care centre is in lockdown after a patient tested positive to COVID-19, while the extra toll of family violence amid the pandemic restrictions has been revealed.

A resident of Hawthorn Village at Bright, in north-eastern Victoria, is among the state’s two latest infections on Monday, according to the health department.

The person has been isolated in hospital where they were transferred for an unrelated condition and about 25 remaining residents are in quarantine.

Contact tracing has begun and the families of residents have been advised.

The other latest infection in Victoria is a returned traveller in hotel quarantine, taking the state’s recorded total to 1687.

“Our low rate of community transmission means we have been able to ease some restrictions in time for the long weekend, but it’s still important to stay safe,” Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said.

There’s still concerns for residents in the west and north of Melbourne where cases of community transmission have been recorded and it will take at least a week to know if the mass Black Lives Matter protest in the CBD on Saturday spread the illness.

Protest organisers told participants to self-isolate for two weeks, but Liberal Democrats MP David Limbrick, who went to the rally, plans to go to parliament next week.

“We socially isolate at parliament as well. Parliament has very good hygiene controls. I didn’t really take any more risk than anybody else who would have gone to the city on the day,” he told 3AW on Monday.

However, the impact on the home lives of many has started to be revealed.

The frequency and severity of violence against women in Victoria on the rise during coronavirus lockdowns, a Monash University study reveals.

Almost 170 Victorian practitioners who have spent the past two months supporting women experiencing violence, contributed.

Fifty-nine per cent of respondents reported COVID-19 had increased the frequency of violence against women, while half reported the severity of abuse had increased amid virus lockdown measures.

First-time family violence reporting by women rose by 42 per cent, the study found.

Some perpetrators allegedly turned the virus into a controlling tool, spreading rumours that women had COVID-19 so nobody would come near them to help.

While Victoria’s pandemic control measures have been necessary from a public health perspective, project lead Naomi Pfitzner said they “inadvertently compounded barriers to help-seeking for women”.

Police have also been running a separate operation focused on curbing family violence during lockdown, revealing in May they had seen an increase in first-time incidents.

The remainder of the state’s school students are due to return to their classrooms on Tuesday with extra cleaning on trains to stop the virus spread.

