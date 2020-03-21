Wall St dives as US states lockdown

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
US stocks ended lower in their worst week since October 2008. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

market and exchange

Wall St dives as US states lockdown

By Caroline Valetkevitch

March 21, 2020

2020-03-21 08:52:39

Wall Street has wrapped up its worst week since October 2008, with the Dow and S&P 500 sliding more than 4 per cent on Friday.

Tough restrictions by New York and California to contain the spread of the coronavirus fuelled worries about damage to the economy.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo early on Friday ordered all non-essential workers to stay home, following on the heels of California’s unprecedented statewide “stay at home” order issued late Thursday.

The moves by two of the most populous US states affects some 40 million people. 

Also, federal authorities this week moved to close the borders with Canada and Mexico, with more than 12,000 cases having been confirmed in the United States as of Friday.

“The equity markets are still trying to get a handle on how bad the economy is going to be, and I think news of entire states being closed probably qualifies as incrementally negative,” said Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at Robert W. Baird in Milwaukee.

It affects “a lot of economic activity and a lot of businesses.”

In early trade, the market briefly attempted to build on Thursday’s gains, as global policymakers turned on the taps to prop up financial markets reeling from weeks of heavy selling that ended Wall Street’s record 11-year bull run. 

The benchmark S&P 500 index is down more than 31.9 per cent since its record closing high on February 19.

Investors are now counting on further stimulus over the next few days, as the US Senate mulls a $US1 trillion package that would include direct financial help for Americans.

“The bottom line here is the market is clearly actively anticipating the fiscal stimulus plan,” said Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist at LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina. 

“It’s almost like we’re going to continue to be in these volatile swings until we get a little more clarity on how large that plan is.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 913.21 points, or 4.55 per cent, to 19,173.98, the S&P 500 lost 104.47 points, or 4.34 per cent, to 2,304.92 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 271.06 points, or 3.79 per cent, to 6,879.52.

All three major indexes registered their biggest weekly declines since October 2008, although the Cboe Volatility index – Wall Street’s fear gauge – ended the day down at 66.04, in what some investors saw as a sign that selling may subside

A Reuters poll of economists suggested the global economy was already in recession, while analysts at US stock market index operator S&P Global said volatility across geographies and asset classes was at record highs.

“Quadruple witching” added to choppy trading on Friday, with investors unwinding positions in futures and options contracts before their expiration.

AT&T Inc tumbled 8.7 per cent as the wireless carrier said the outbreak might have a material impact on financial results and cancelled a $US4 billion share repurchase agreement.

The airlines sector rose 2.4 per cent after losing more than half its value since late February.

Volume on US exchanges was 18.56 billion shares, compared to the 15.5 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days. 

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Beveridge queries AFL virus measures

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge has raised concerns over some of the limits put on players by the AFL during the coronavirus crisis.

Australian rules football

Grundy stars as Collingwood tame Bulldogs

All-Australian ruckman Brodie Grundy dominated as Collingwood posted an impressive 52-point win over the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium on Friday night.

rugby league

Broncos down Souths amid NRL injury woes

Brisbane have overcome an injury to playmaker Brodie Croft to down South Sydney 22-18 in their NRL clash at an empty Suncorp Stadium.

soccer

Maclaren's hat-trick in City A-League win

Jamie Maclaren has scored a hat-trick for second-placed Melbourne City in their 4-2 A-League away win over Central Coast in Gosford.

rugby league

Penrith rookie sparks NRL win over Dragons

Penrith have started the NRL season with successive wins after coming back from 10 points down in the second half to beat St George Illawarra 32-28.

news

health

Australian borders closed to non-residents

Australia has shut its borders to non-residents and non-citizens, and introduced stricter rules for indoor gatherings, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

sport

Australian rules football

Beveridge queries AFL virus measures

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge has raised concerns over some of the limits put on players by the AFL during the coronavirus crisis.

world

virus diseases

Italy tightens lockdown as deaths rocket

Italy has expanded lockdown measures as it's death toll from COVID-19 jumped by 627 in one day to reach 4032.