Wallabies selection to be Super-charged

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Queensland Reds' Liam Wright will be keen to impress when Super Rugby AU begins this week. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

rugby union

Wallabies selection to be Super-charged

By Murray Wenzel

July 1, 2020

2020-07-01 16:03:57

Auditions to be the next Wallabies standout begin on Friday with the launch of Super Rugby AU and coaches think it might bring out the best of the code.

Queensland Reds will host NSW Waratahs at Suncorp Stadium to usher in the new, five-team, 12-week domestic competition that features several rule tweaks to speed up and encourage daring play.

It’s a streamlined, coronavirus-enforced product freed of the impractical travel to South Africa, Argentina and Japan that put a strain on the traditional Super Rugby model.

And it could have spin-offs when Wallabies coach Dave Rennie picks his maiden national squad, likely to be later this year to play the All Blacks.

“The next three months is a great opportunity for players,” Rennie said.

“I’ve been in close contact with the 30 odd of them (in the players of interest squad) and … had a chance to do a lot of homework and get clarity around the quality of the players and their games.

“But there’s still opportunities for guys to jump in from outside that group, so that’s what the next three months is about really, it’s a crucial time.”

Rennie has indicated his preference to pick Australian-based players and former All Blacks lock and Reds coach Brad Thorn thinks pitting Australia’s best against each other week after week is the perfect indicator of form.

“I think it’ll be great; those guys (in Rennie’s players of interest squad) have been engaged already and you’re hoping there’s a really good brand of rugby played by the teams,” Thorn said.

Thorn will deploy twin openside flankers in Liam Wright and Fraser McReight for the first time on Friday against the Waratahs, while Harry Wilson completes a formidable Reds back row -nwith an average age of 21.

“It could be an exciting time for the national team, seeing some new blood coming through and it’ll flow well (into likely Tests later this year),” Thorn said.

With next season’s Super Rugby format – and the broadcast dollars that go with it – still uncertain, Waratahs coach Rob Penney is aware of what’s at stake.

“We’ve got to make people fall in love with rugby again here and make it a game that people want to spend some time being involved with, so we have a massive responsibility to the greater game here,” he said.

“Every week now there’s going to be two trials for the national team, which will be of a lot of interest to a lot of people.

“Given post World Cup there could be some new faces and the way Dave Rennie is coming in and looking to build into that next World Cup it’s going to be very interesting to see how it unfolds.”

“So everyone has got a different agenda as we head into this component, but it’s state versus state right across every game, it’s wonderful.”

Latest sport

rugby union

Wallabies selection to be Super-charged

Australian-based Wallabies contenders will have nowhere to hide when the domestic Super Rugby AU launches on Friday.

Australian rules football

AFL players need to relocate from hotspots

Players from Melbourne-based AFL clubs living in COVID-19 hotspots need to urgently find alternate housing to ensure they are not barred from entering NSW.

Australian rules football

Confused Magpie Sidebottom faces AFL ban

Collingwood veteran Steele Sidebottom can't quite remember the details of his coronavirus breach due to his alcohol consumption.

soccer

Adelaide miffed by A-League NSW focus

Adelaide United interim coach Carl Veart says the club is mystified by an A-League fixture which has them playing their home games in NSW.

rugby league

Storm could see NRL season out in Qld

Craig Bellamy accepts his Melbourne team may not return to Victoria this NRL season and hopes to play 'home' games on the Sunshine Coast rather than Brisbane.

news

health

SA may lift NSW and ACT border rules

South Australia is increasingly likely to lift border restrictions with NSW and Victoria, and is taking international flights originally destined for Victoria.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL players need to relocate from hotspots

Players from Melbourne-based AFL clubs living in COVID-19 hotspots need to urgently find alternate housing to ensure they are not barred from entering NSW.

world

arrest

HK police move swiftly to enforce new law

A first arrest has been made under Hong Kong's new national security law, with a man holding a flag advocating independence detained by police.