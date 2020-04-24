Wallaby greats propose rugby review board

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Former Wallaby Stirling Mortlock says an independent review is required to rebuild the code. Image by Paul Miller/AAP PHOTOS

rugby union

Wallaby greats propose rugby review board

By Darren Walton

April 24, 2020

2020-04-24 16:21:10

The 10 former Wallabies captains who pushed for Raelene Castle’s resignation are confident they can now help return Australian rugby to its glory days.

Led by 1991 World Cup-winning skipper Nick Farr-Jones, the captains are proposing the establishment of an Australian Rugby Review board to dissect the next governance model as well as every other aspect of the game.

Stirling Mortlock, one of the other nine ex-Wallabies captains who signed a letter sent this week to Rugby Australia calling for a leadership change, believes the need for a total overhaul has been 13 years coming.

“I personally think we should have had the ‘Oh Jesus’ moment after the 2007 World Cup – just like New Zealand did,” Mortlock told AAP.

“New Zealand used the 2007 experience (of also being eliminated in the quarter-finals by France) to create alignment throughout their whole rugby system.

“Unfortunately we didn’t.

“But we are now buoyed that all stakeholders are ready to work together in a transparent and open manner to get a solution that’s going to be in the best interests of Australian rugby.”

The disgruntled former captains hope the healing and “reinvention” can begin immediately.

“Effectively what we are all going for is using this as an opportunity to have a clean slate and part of that is reconnecting the professional part of the game to the grassroots, the amateur game, so we’re totally as one,” Mortlock said on Friday.

“Unfortunately for a long period of time, the grassroots – the clubs, the school games, which are the foundations of our game – have been totally neglected.

“So the key for us is collaboration, transparency, trust and open communication with all stakeholders – that’s RUPA, all the member unions, Rugby Australia and everyone coming together to have input into using this as an opportunity to get things right for our game.”

Mortlock acknowledged the group of captains – which also includes George Gregan, George Smith, Simon Poidevin, Stephen Moore, Jason Little, Rod McCall, Nathan Sharpe and Phil Kearns – didn’t have all the answers.

But they share a collective burning desire to find the solution through the creation of the Australian Rugby Review board.

It’s understood the independently chaired think-tank panel would consist of delegates from all stakeholders in Australian rugby.

“So it will be quite a big board but they will be tasked with overhauling both the governance structure and every facet of the game,” said Mortlock, who rejected the notion that Farr-Jones was the orchestrator behind the captains’ call to overthrow Castle.

“The reality is there’s been a lot of us talking behind the scenes for a long period of time.

“I think we all have a view on some forms of the solution but this is not about (immediate) solutions.

“It’s about empowering fresh thinking from all the member unions and all the stakeholders to basically use this as an opportunity to get it right.”

Mortlock said now was not the time to play the blame game for Australian rugby’s disconnection with fans and the Wallabies’ slide to seventh in the world rankings, but rather a chance to move forward and repair the damage.

He said it would be cruel to single out Castle for criticism.

“This is not a witch hunt, this is not about individuals,” he said.

“It’s about transformational change that we can put into our game for the greater good and making rugby great again in Australia.”

Latest sport

rugby union

Wallaby greats propose rugby review board

Former Wallabies captains have proposed the establishment of an Australian Rugby Review board to restore the code to its glory days.

netball

Super Netballers to get reduced pay cut

Super Netballers will have their current 70 per cent pay cut capped to 50 per cent until May 31 as the sport handles the coronavirus-induced shutdown.

sport

National framework for return of sport

The prime minister has announced a national framework to help state governments decide when Australia's sporting codes can return from the coronavirus shutdown.

Australian rules football

Dockers coach behind Victorian AFL hub

Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir thinks Victoria is better placed than any other state to host a hub if the AFL season resumes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

rugby union

RA chair slams departed Castle's bullies

Rugby Australia interim chairman Paul McLean says departed CEO Raelene Castle was the victim of "abhorrent" bullying during her tenure.

news

health

Ninth Tas virus death, lockdown extended

A 79-year-old woman has died from coronavirus in Tasmania, taking the state's toll to nine, as tough retail restrictions in the northwest are extended.

sport

netball

Super Netballers to get reduced pay cut

Super Netballers will have their current 70 per cent pay cut capped to 50 per cent until May 31 as the sport handles the coronavirus-induced shutdown.

world

migration

Trump temporarily limits US immigration

An executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States during the coronavirus outbreak has been signed by President Donald Trump.