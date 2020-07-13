Walt Disney World reopens amid virus surge

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Walt Disney World in Florida has reopened despite a surge in coronavirus cases in the state. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Walt Disney World reopens amid virus surge

By Lisa Richwine

July 13, 2020

2020-07-13 07:24:41

Star Wars stormtroopers have enforced mask-wearing and Mickey Mouse waved from a distance as Florida’s Walt Disney World opened to the public for the first time in four months amid a surge of coronavirus cases in the state.

Walt Disney Co welcomed a limited number of guests on Saturday to its two most popular parks at the sprawling Orlando complex, the world’s most-visited theme park resort, with a host of safety measures designed to reassure visitors and reduce the chances of catching the sometimes deadly virus.

At the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom, the two parks that reopened Saturday, guests and employees wore face masks, underwent temperature screenings and were told to social distance everywhere from streets to rides. 

Plexiglass separated rows in lines, and ground markings indicated where people should stand.

Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the two other Walt Disney World parks, are scheduled to reopen on Wednesday.

The resort suspended parades, fireworks and other activities that create crowds, as well as up-close encounters with Mickey Mouse, Cinderella and other characters. Instead, characters appeared on floats or on horseback.

Some pictures online showed people close together waiting to get in. Disney employees, called cast members, began enforcing distancing requirements after about 30 minutes.

Other videos showed people inside staying apart, cheering, taking selfies and enjoying the park without long lines. 

Florida has emerged as an epicentre of COVID-19 infections. Over the past two weeks, the state reported 109,000 new coronavirus cases, more than any other US state.

Still, many Disney fans and workers were eager for Disney World to open its gates. The resort employs 77,000 people.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

De Goey in frame for Perth AFL blockbuster

Collingwood and Geelong will enter Thursday night's clash at Optus Stadium in hot form after posting strong wins in round six of the AFL.

rugby league

Knights lose star prop in costly NRL loss

Newcastle prop Daniel Saifiti will go for scans on Monday after he was struck down with a knee injury in Sunday's NRL loss to Parramatta.

Australian rules football

Hardwick slams defensive AFL tactics

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick has called out overly defensive tactics after his side overcame Sydney by eight points in an AFL slugfest at the Gabba.

boxing

Aussie Volkanovski eyes UFC GOAT status

Australian Alex Volkanovski feels he is only a couple of wins away from being the best UFC featherweight champion, after winning his rematch with Max Holloway.

rugby league

Raiders confirm season over for Hodgson

Canberra face an injury toll as crippling as any time in Ricky Stuart's coaching career but the Raiders mentor insists his team can't be written off in 2020.

news

epidemic and plague

Warning to take COVID-19 threat seriously

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth has pleaded with Australians to take the coronavirus threat seriously as the number of infections increases.

sport

Australian rules football

De Goey in frame for Perth AFL blockbuster

Collingwood and Geelong will enter Thursday night's clash at Optus Stadium in hot form after posting strong wins in round six of the AFL.

world

virus diseases

Record global rise in COVID-19 cases: WHO

The global number of confirmed coronavirus cases has increased by 230,370 in the past 24 hours, the World Health Organisation says.