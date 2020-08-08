Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Alex Newsome scores a try for the Waratahs in their 45-12 Super Rugby AU win over the Reds. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

rugby union

Waratahs crush Reds in Super Rugby rout

By Darren Walton

August 8, 2020

2020-08-08 21:16:01

Returning halfback Jake Gordon has jolted the NSW Waratahs out of their winter malaise in a record 45-12 Super Rugby AU rout of the Queensland Reds.

Making his first start since pre-coronavirus, Gordon bagged a first-half hat-trick as the Waratahs racked up one of their biggest wins over the Reds in the arch-enemies’ storied 138-year rivalry.

The Waratahs piled on six tries in all, almost every one a gem, to finally breathe some life into their 2020 season.

The 40-point margin was the Waratahs’ largest in a win over the Reds since the inception of Super Rugby in 1996, eclipsing their 34-3 triumph in Brisbane in 2014. 

The bonus-point victory was also the Tahs’ first of the year over regular Australian Super Rugby opposition, having lost five previous matches against the Reds, Brumbies and Melbourne Rebels.

“We had a week off and we’ve been stewing on that (last-up 29-10) loss to the Rebels for a while and we’re glad to put out a strong performance tonight,” said Waratahs captain Michael Hooper.

The victory propelled NSW above Queensland on the ladder into the all-important third spot in the race to the three-team finals series.

But, perhaps most importantly of all, the Waratahs won in style, thrilling their diehard fans who braved the cold and wet on Saturday night with some breathtaking tries.

There was none better than Gordon’s first in the 10th minute.

Spreading the ball from their own half, exciting young winger James Ramm regained his own chip kick before showing quick hands back inside to Karmichael Hunt, whose brilliant flick pass found Gordon.

Finally free of the nagging hamstring injury that has sidelined him since before the suspension of Super Rugby proper in March, Gordon crossed again in the 17th and 27th minutes.

Alex Newsome and Jack Maddocks added to the point-a-minute blitz with further tries while five-eighth Will Harrison slotted six goals from as many attempts to have the Waratahs home and hosed at 38-0 up before the break.

Not even a halftime deluge could stop the Waratahs’ newfound razzle dazzle.

When hooker Tom Horton scored in the 52nd minute, the Tahs were leading 45-0 – the exact same scoreline as NSW’s previous biggest win over Queensland back in 1955 at North Sydney Oval.

The Reds finally got on the board when Jack Hardy touched down from a cross-field kick two minutes later, ultimately denying the Waratahs their heaviest win over their fierce rivals in more than a century of clashes.

James O’Connor added Queensland’s second try after the fulltime siren but it was little more than a consolation effort for Brad Thorn’s humbled side.

Latest sport

rugby union

Waratahs crush Reds in Super Rugby rout

The NSW Waratahs have humbled the Queensland Reds 45-12 to breathe fresh life into their Super Rugby AU campaign.

Australian rules football

Port Adelaide topple Richmond in AFL

Port Adelaide defeated Richmond by 21 points in Saturday's AFL match at Adelaide Oval.

Australian rules football

Demons lose leaders Gawn, Viney in AFL

Melbourne captain Max Gawn and vice-captain Jack Viney are out of Sunday's clash against North Melbourne at Adelaide Oval because of injury.

Australian rules football

GWS star Ward receives death threats

GWS star Callan Ward has received death threats on social media after being awarded a controversial free kick in Friday night's AFL win against Essendon.

rugby league

Brown, Gould move signals Warriors' intent

Nathan Brown will take charge of the Warriors from 2021 after signing a three-year-old deal to coach an NRL side he thinks can become a consistent finals force.

news

politics

More deaths as Vic virus cases flatten

Victoria's Chief Health Officer says there is cause for optimism in the midst of more virus deaths, while the federal treasurer tells states to dig deeper.

sport

Australian rules football

Port Adelaide topple Richmond in AFL

Port Adelaide defeated Richmond by 21 points in Saturday's AFL match at Adelaide Oval.

world

disaster and accident

India plane crash death toll rises to 18

At least 18 people have died and more than 120 were injured when a special flight carrying stranded Indians home skidded off a runway in the country's south.