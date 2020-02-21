Warner, de Kock not planning to clear air

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
David Warner says he hasn't spoken to South Africa's Quintin de Kock since the heated 2018 series. Image by AP PHOTO

cricket

Warner, de Kock not planning to clear air

By Michael Ramsey

February 21, 2020

2020-02-21 02:38:14

David Warner has no intention of clearing the air with Quinton de Kock after their stairwell stoush during Australia’s last visit to South Africa, but both men have played down the likelihood of tensions reigniting between the two nations.

Warner and de Kock delivered one of the ugliest moments of a bitter Test series in 2018 when they squared off on a staircase after play in Durban.

The confrontation was sparked by de Kock making a derogatory comment about Warner’s wife Candice and her tryst with Sonny Bill Williams more than a decade earlier.

Warner described the sledge as “vile and disgusting”, and the debacle was made worse in Port Elizabeth when a number of fans – and two Cricket South Africa officials – were photographed wearing Williams face masks.

Warner said he hadn’t spoken to de Kock since the heated 2018 series.

“Obviously we’ll cross paths playing against each other. But I don’t have his number and I speak to a few of the South African guys but I’ve never played in the same team as him or anything like that,” Warner told reporters in Johannesburg.

“Obviously it’s a little bit different. I’m sure if I see him on the field and that, we’ll just treat each other how we normally would as respectful opponents.”

A hostile capacity crowd is forecast for the T20 series-opener at the Wanderers on Friday night (Saturday morning AEDT), Warner and Steve Smith’s first match in South Africa since the Cape Town ball-tampering saga that earned them 12-month suspensions.

Warner isn’t expecting a repeat of the hostilities during the tour, which also includes a return to Newlands for the final T20 followed by three ODIs.

“It’s one-day cricket and Twenty20 cricket. You don’t really have much time over the short period of time to get underneath each other’s skin or anything like that,” he said.

“And you don’t go out there to do that. Obviously they had some heated exchanges with the English (last month) and that was during the Test matches.

“For us, our focus is moving forward and trying to get the wins on the board and send a message to everyone that the (T20) World Cup is in our backyard and we want to be a team to be beaten.”

Wicketkeeper-batsman de Kock – now South Africa’s captain after replacing longtime incumbent Faf du Plessis across all formats – said he expected the series to be played in the right spirit.

“I think me and (Warner) have moved on from there anyway,” he said.

“We just look to play cricket, we still both love to play the game really hard. But I don’t think anything will happen.

“We’ll just carry on with the way we need to go about things and won’t worry too much about it.”

Latest sport

rugby union

Eddie Jones apologises after racism joke

Englnd's former Wallabies coach Eddie Jones has apologised after making a bizarre remark about racism.

cricket

Warner, de Kock not planning to clear air

David Warner and Quinton de Kock, two of the main antagonists during Australia's ugly tour of South Africa in 2018, are set to cross paths again.

Australian rules football

Ratten buoyed by St Kilda's new attack

St Kilda coach Brett Ratten was pleased to see a revamped attack fire on all cylinders with eight goal kickers in the AFL pre-season win over Hawthorn.

Australian rules football

Hawks star Mitchell happy with AFL return

Ball magnet Tom Mitchell racked up 21 disposals in three quarters on return from a year out with a broken leg in Hawthorn's AFL pre-season defeat to St Kilda.

motor racing

Supercars gap on McLaughlin set to close

Ford flyer Scott McLaughlin cruised to the 2019 Supercars championship, but off-season technical changes could pave the way for Holden to secure one last title.

news

politics

NT RAAF base set for $1.1 billion upgrade

The Northern Territory's Tindal Royal Australian Air Force is set to get a $1.1 billion boost to speed up the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter rollout.

sport

rugby union

Eddie Jones apologises after racism joke

Englnd's former Wallabies coach Eddie Jones has apologised after making a bizarre remark about racism.

world

crime, law and justice

Far right suspected in Germany shootings

Federal prosecutors have taken over investigation of two shootings in Germany that left nine people dead and are treating it as an act of domestic terrorism.