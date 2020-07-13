Discover Australian Associated Press

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth wants Australians to take the virus threat seriously. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

epidemic and plague

Warning to take COVID-19 threat seriously

By Finbar O'Mallon

July 13, 2020

2020-07-13 09:55:59

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has urged Australians to stay disciplined when it comes to protecting themselves from coronavirus.

NSW and Victoria were at a crossroads as the number of cases in both states continued to rise, he said.

“It is a reminder how important it is just to continue to observe the social distancing,” Mr Morrison told 2GB on Monday.

“There’s no vaccine.”

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the Victorian lockdown showed Australia is one country in two stages.

“This is a real setback to the nation’s economic recovery, there’s no secret in that,” he told the ABC on Monday.

Medical experts are warning people to take the renewed coronavirus threat seriously, as the number of confirmed cases and deaths continues to rise.

The death of a Victorian man in his 70s took the national toll to 108 on Sunday, while a further 279 infections were recorded in the state.

“The message is the same for everybody. Do your part. Stop the spread,” Deputy Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd said.

Mr Frydenberg said people would have to live with the pandemic.

“That means a second wave of cases, that means spikes from time to time,” he said.

A post-September round of income support to help Australians through the economic impact of the virus would be announced later next week, Mr Frydenberg said.

NSW has also recorded more cases, with nine now linked to The Crossroads Hotel on the Hume Highway in Casula, including an 18-year-old staffer.

Dr Kidd said the the number of cases related to the popular truckies’ stop had gone up overnight on Monday but authorities were yet to provide a number.

“It is very important that anyone who was connected with that hotel does lockdown,” he told the ABC.

“This is a really important issue for everyone across the country.”

But he said freight drivers were essential to keep Australia running.

Authorities want people who visited the pub between July 3 and 10 to self-isolate and get tested.

It also emerged on Monday a staff member at a hotel in Melbourne that is housing asylum seekers tested positive to COVID-19.

The Department of Home Affairs confirmed the staff member at the Mantra Hotel in Preston tested positive for the virus on July 8. 

The worker is now in self-isolation and the hotel has undergone a deep clean.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has emphasised the need to follow lockdown rules in metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell shire, as mask wearing becomes more common in the city.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the state had the opportunity to clamp down on community transmission, which was why the number of overseas flights would be capped and people would be charged for hotel quarantining.

Returning travellers will be charged $3000 for an adult, a second adult will pay $1000 while a family of four will pay $5000.

A returned traveller in hotel quarantine was the only new case in Western Australia on Sunday.

