The Warriors will fly out to Australia this weekend as the NRL edges closer to a resumption. Image by (AAP Image/Darren Pateman)

rugby league

Warriors agree to board plane for NRL

By Scott Bailey

May 1, 2020

2020-05-01 13:23:34

ARL Commission boss Peter V’landys says the Warriors have committed to travel to Australia for the resumption of the NRL.

V’landys spoke with Warriors players on Friday morning, amid concerns of a revolt from all players in a show of unity with the club as they sought answers.

V’landys said the meeting cleared up several questions from across the Tasman, with the team set to be based in Tamworth and likely to fly straight there.

Rugby league officials are confident they will receive federal cabinet and NSW Government authorisation for the team to be able to arrive in Australia from New Zealand.

They are also hopeful the club will be able to train while in their isolated camp in north-east NSW from next week.

“The Warriors will be on the plane,” V’landys told AAP on Friday afternoon.

“I clarified all those matters. I’ll have it in writing to them once I get all the border security and state government approvals.

“The Warriors just wanted clarity on a few things and now they have got that they are fully supportive.”

Warriors players will receive the same pay as the rest of the NRL, with all players to receive 80 per cent of their original 2020 salary.

Talks with broadcasters remain ongoing to determine exactly how much money will flow into the game this season.

Meanwhile Warriors players families will remain in New Zealand for now, although the league are hopeful border restrictions will ease shortly to allow them to join the players.

Players across all clubs will return to their bases on Monday for a briefing on biosecurity laws, but will be given time to decide if they want to begin training under them on Tuesday.

