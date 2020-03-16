Discover Australian Associated Press

Warriors coach Stephen Kearney is focussed on getting his side ready to face the Raiders. Image by (AAP Image/Darren Pateman)

rugby league

Warriors coach tips NRL virus resolution

By Ed Jackson

March 16, 2020

2020-03-16 13:30:12

It seems Warriors coach Stephen Kearney doesn’t expect his NRL team to be stranded in a northern NSW beachside resort beyond this weekend.

The Auckland-based club have based themselves in Kingscliff this week with travel restrictions relating to the coronavirus outbreak keeping them in Australia if they are to fulfil their fixtures.

Kearney’s team will play Canberra on Saturday at CBUS Super Stadium on the Gold Coast behind closed doors but whether they stay in Australia beyond that match is still up in the air.

Should the Warriors head home after their match with the Raiders, they will be subject to a mandatory 14-day self-isolation period, making it impossible for them to play subsequent fixtures.

The Warriors coach however expects the decision to be taken out of their hands amid the escalating situation.

“I’m picking that things will resolve itself over the next little bit,” he said.

“We’re trying to predict the future here but … if I’m looking at the situation globally, as has been touched on, in terms of competitions and what’s gone on. I anticipate the situation will sort itself out.”

Kearney’s more immediate concern has been ensuring his team can prepare as professionally as possible for the Raiders match.

Peta Hiku and Patrick Herbert have both chosen to return to New Zealand for family reasons.

With some members of the Warriors’ NSW Cup team joining the main squad, there are 24 players at Kearney’s disposal for Saturday.

“We’ve got enough guys here at the moment to cope with that,” Kearney said.

“Having Pet and Pat go home has put a bit of pressure on from that sense but we’re talking with the NRL at the moment.”

The situation has left Warriors’ management scrambling to get hold of training supplies and other essentials.

With only 10 footballs at their disposal, a shortage of strapping tape and players who had packed for a two-day trip, it’s been a busy 24 hours for the club’s operations manager.

Training venues had to be confirmed at short notice while commercial partners and rival NRL teams have come to the Warriors aid.

Captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck said the key now would be to ensure the team is focused solely on facing the Raiders.

“Over the last two days, or 24 hours as well, so much has changed,” Tuivasa-Sheck said.

“What we can do as a playing group and as a club is just focus on the day-by-day.

“We know it’s going to work itself out.”

