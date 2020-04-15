Warriors fuming over NRL restart silence

Coach Stephen Kearney says NRL bosses are paying lip service to the “extreme sacrifice” the Warriors must make as the departure date for their Australian vigil nears.

An exasperated Kearney told AAP he couldn’t fathom why the NRL has shut down communication lines with the Kiwi club for nearly a week since announcing a proposed May 28 restart date.

The Warriors are under the impression they’ll need to depart this Sunday if they’re to participate in the rebooted competition, catering for two weeks in quarantine followed by a training period.

However, chief executive Cameron George has had no tangible response since firing a host of questions across the Tasman last Friday morning related to the Warriors’ involvement.

George said he felt like a “cardboard cut out” when Warriors players and staff approached him this week seeking information on the looming trip which could have them based in Australia for close to half the year.

Kearney was just as helpless, believing the questions should be a priority for the NRL, which had previously praised the Warriors for their commitment to the competition.

“You would have thought so. That’s the most disappointing part about this whole process given the logistical issues that we have,” Kearney said.

“It’s frustrating. They made the announcement nearly a week ago but we’re in no better position.

“It’s an extreme sacrifice to potentially be away from your family for five months and yet we’ve had minimal communication about what all of that could look like for our staff and our playing group.

“I find that quite disappointing.”

Among key queries are where the Warriors will be based, whether families can be involved, dispensation for additional players, medical support and confirming a non-training agreement among clubs until the Kiwi-based side’s quarantine period ends.

Kearney accepted the NRL has to shore up its broadcasting contracts and cement the competition structure, which meant not all of the Warriors’ questions could be initially addressed.

However, he said that shouldn’t have created a communication black hole.

It is also unclear whether the Australian and New Zealand governments have given an official exemption for the Warriors to travel, given the tight restrictions around international borders forced by the coronavirus pandemic.

“There’s uncertainty everywhere but they’ve made the decision to try to get the competition up and running by May 28,” Kearney said.

“The stuff in between, we’ve got no idea what that’s looking like.”

Warriors chairman Rob Croot has emailed Australian Rugby League Commission head Peter V’landys asking for the issues to be urgently addressed.

NRL head of football elite operations Graham Annesley made a courtesy phone call to George on Tuesday afternoon but the CEO said it didn’t address their key questions.