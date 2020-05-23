Warriors get NRL OK to loan players

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The NRL has reversed its decision to deny the injury-hit Warriors loaning players from other clubs. Image by (AAP Image/Darren Pateman)

rugby league

Warriors get NRL OK to loan players

By Ed Jackson

May 23, 2020

2020-05-23 15:52:35

The Warriors will be able to sign players on loan after being given the all clear from the NRL.

With the club now based on the NSW Central Coast following a 17-day stay in Tamworth to avoid quarantine restrictions during the COVID-19 crisis, the Warriors are struggling with injuries after utility back Adam Keighran became the third player to join an already full casualty ward earlier this week.

The main worry is in their middle, where Leeson Ah Mau (pectoral), Jazz Tevaga, Bunty Afoa and Jackson Frei (all knees) have all suffered major injuries.

A request to loan players from other Australian clubs was denied last weekend but NRL head of football Graham Annesley confirmed on Saturday an exception had been granted.

Loan players are against normal NRL rules but the Warriors’ exceptional circumstances forced the issue to be considered by the ARL Commission.

“It’s initially for up to four weeks until the Commission considers approving the concept for all clubs,” Annesley told AAP.

The news will be welcomed by the Warriors, who were facing the prospect of calling on development players for their round 3 match against St George Illawarra, or play players out of position.

Warriors chief executive Cameron George said earlier this week loaning players made sense given the club’s situation.

“To simply say we’ve still got 28 (fit) players (isn’t right), they can’t all play front row,” George said.

The Warriors’ struggles prompted Cronulla legend Paul Gallen to say he would come out of retirement to ease the club’s prop crisis if he received a call.

Several rival players have also lent their support to the Warriors.

“They have sacrificed a lot to try and get our job and game up and running,” Canterbury prop Dylan Napa said.

“We can’t thank them enough.

“When it comes to injuries and all that, I think we should definitely be trying to help them out for sure.”

Latest sport

cricket

COVID guidelines to alter cricket customs

Umpires wearing gloves to inspect the ball is among changes that cricket administrators will likely implement when the sport returns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Australian rules football

West Coast chasing AFL cap exemption

West Coast have asked for permission to use extra football staff to ease the burden of their temporary relocation to Queensland when the AFL season restarts.

rugby league

Warriors get NRL OK to loan players

The NRL has granted the Warriors a temporary OK to sign loan players as the exiled New Zealand club battles an injury crisis.

rugby union

RA and QRU release Reds rugby trio

Queensland Reds players Izack Rodda, Harry Hockings and Isaac Lucas have been released by Rugby Australia and the Queensland Rugby Union.

Australian rules football

AFL star Steven interviewed by police

Geelong star Jack Steven has reportedly been interviewed by police over the events surrounding the stab wound he suffered last weekend.

news

politics

Australian virus death toll climbs to 102

Labor Leader Anthony Albanese says the $60 billion mistake in the JobKeeper program raise questions about the government's competence to manage the recovery.

sport

cricket

COVID guidelines to alter cricket customs

Umpires wearing gloves to inspect the ball is among changes that cricket administrators will likely implement when the sport returns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

world

air and space accident

Pakistan plane crashes, 97 dead

There are only two survivors after a Pakistan International Airlines jet with 99 people aboard crashed into a residential district of the city of Karachi.