Warriors have bizarre start to NRL Nines

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Dragons' Holli Wheeler suffered a suspected ACL injury in the Nines loss to the Roosters in Perth. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Warriors have bizarre start to NRL Nines

By Pamela Whaley

February 14, 2020

2020-02-14 23:44:45

No jerseys? No problem.

The Warriors had a bizarre start to their NRL Nines campaign after being forced to borrow the men’s jerseys and play without socks in their 13-8 win over the Roosters.

On the way to HBF Park women’s jerseys were accidentally left at the hotel, and put into an Uber to be delivered in time for the game.

However, the jerseys and socks were delivered to HBF Stadium, a venue of confusingly similar name across town in Perth. 

Following the game, the women then peeled off the jerseys and returned them to the men, who wore them in their 34-0 loss to Newcastle soon afterwards.

In the other women’s game, St George Illawarra copped a huge blow in their 13-6 loss to the Broncos with Holli Wheeler suffering a suspected ACL injury.

The 30-year-old Australia and NSW star was stretchered off the field in agony after being twisted in a tackle against Brisbane.

Wheeler, the club’s vice-captain, will go for scans to confirm the extent of the injury.

The Broncos finished the day at the top of the standings leading into day two on Saturday.

Latest sport

rugby league

Warriors have bizarre start to NRL Nines

The Warriors had a bizarre start to the NRL Nines tournament in Perth with the women's team forced to wear the men's jerseys after forgetting their own.

rugby league

Panthers, Knights impress at NRL Nines

Penrith and Newcastle have stunned with huge victories on the first day of the NRL Nines at HBF Park in Perth.

basketball

Kings claim NBL history with Hawks rout

Sydney Kings have claimed their first NBL minor premiership after ending the regular season with a 98-82 rout of Illawarra.

cricket

Aus top order will keep attacking: Gardner

Australia's misfiring top order won't change their attacking approach despite their women's T20 World Cup warm-up game against the West Indies being cancelled.

Australian rules football

Knee injury sours Melbourne's AFLW victory

Luckless forward Ainslie Kemp suffered a suspected serious knee injury during Melbourne's 20-point win over the Western Bulldogs on Friday night.

news

politics

Travel ban in national interest: Treasurer

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says the coronavirus-related travel ban is in the national interest, despite the impact it is having on the economy.

sport

rugby league

Panthers, Knights impress at NRL Nines

Penrith and Newcastle have stunned with huge victories on the first day of the NRL Nines at HBF Park in Perth.

world

disease

No peak in sight as China virus cases jump

China has reported more than 5000 new coronavirus cases while Japan recorded its first death due to the illness.