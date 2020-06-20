Discover Australian Associated Press

The Warriors, with just two wins from six NRL games, have sacked coach Stephen Kearney. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Warriors sack NRL coach Stephen Kearney

By Matt Encarnacion and Scott Bailey

June 20, 2020

2020-06-20 16:31:59

The Warriors have sacked NRL coach Stephen Kearney, with assistant coach Todd Payten taking over immediately as caretaker.

Kearney was told on Saturday morning his services were no longer required, ending a three-and-a-half year stint as the club’s coach.

The news was delivered just over 12 hours after the team’s dismal 40-12 loss to South Sydney, leaving the club with two wins from their opening six games.

“Stephen was informed this morning that we needed to make an immediate change,” Warriors chief executive Cameron George said on Saturday.

“It’s a tough day for all of us, particularly after last night’s performance.

“Stephen is extremely professional and has put in a huge amount of effort in the role.

“But along with the owners, we feel we need to make a change now in the best interests of the club.”

Kearney’s sacking comes as the team remains in camp on the NSW central coast, having left New Zealand indefinitely to play in this year’s competition.

Under Kearney’s reign, the Warriors have won just 33 of 79 games, making the finals only once – in 2018 – for a first-week exit.

“We’re so grateful to Stephen for the dedication he has shown to us in what have been difficult circumstances,” George said.

“His commitment, work ethic and concern for the wellbeing of the club, players and their families through this challenging year is testament to his character.”

Payten’s appointment is his first in the NRL after previously going closest at the Wests Tigers following Michael Potter’s axing in 2014.

The Tigers’ 2005 premiership-winning player has also spent time at North Queensland as an assistant, before joining the Warriors last year.

George said the club would begin the search for a new head coach, with Payten only acting in an interim capacity for now.

Former St George Illawarra and Newcastle coach Nathan Brown is already on the club’s coaching staff, and had been due to work on a fly-in, fly-out basis before the coronavirus pandemic.

His work with the club has since dried up due to the implementation of the bubble, however he would have to be considered one of the early front-runners.

