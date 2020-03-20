Warriors to make big call on NRL season

Warriors players will meet on Friday to decide if they stay in Australia to play in the NRL after the new closed-border laws threatened to lock out their families.

Players risk being stuck away from their families indefinitely after the Australian government locked all non-citizens or residents out of the country in response to the coronavirus.

While there had been plans to fly families from New Zealand and serve a 14-day isolation period, that has now been thrown into doubt by the new rules.

The Warriors are in camp in Kingscliff and will face Canberra on Saturday, but CEO Cameron George confirmed any participation beyond that was now back up in the air.

“Tomorrow morning there will be a big decision made,” George told ABC Radio on Thursday night.

“We are trying to do our absolute best for the game of rugby league, the NRL, our fans and most of all our families.

“Different players have different circumstances and there have been different challenges for them.

“I met with all the players’ wives and partners yesterday and they are doing it equally as tough. I think the thing about it was it was so unplanned.”

Warriors players had initially thought they were only leaving New Zealand for the weekend when they travelled to play Newcastle last week.

The New Zealand government enforced a 14-day isolation period for overseas passengers last Saturday, ending any hope of NRL games being played there during the virus.

Players were left in tears during a Saturday night meeting with NRL boss Todd Greenberg, where they agreed to remain in Australia to help the competition.

But players at that point largely believed they could have their families by their side, before Australia also enacted a 14-day isolation period and the latest arrivals ban.

“Tonight in the space of two hours it has been thrown into turmoil,” George said.

“If you’re not a New Zealand resident you can’t get back in. The borders are shut. And likewise for Australia for Australian citizens and residents.

“From a family aspect where we have a lot of Kiwis, Tongans, Samoans playing in our group amongst Australians.

“We’ve got four different nationalities trying to work out if we can go to one country or another country.

“We are still working through those challenges and hopefully with a bit of assistance from the NRL we can get clarity on a few things.

“The last thing our players want to happen is to be kept away from their families for an indefinite period.”

The NRL has previously stated they could continue the competition with 15 teams, however it would likely take a rejig of bye rounds and an effort to make matches back up.

The league have had a number of back-up plans on the table, with numerous discussed at an ARLC board meeting on Thursday.