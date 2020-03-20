Warriors to make big call on NRL season

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Warriors CEO Cameron George says the club's NRL participation is uncertain due to coronavirus fears. Image by Darren Pateman/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Warriors to make big call on NRL season

By Scott Bailey

March 20, 2020

2020-03-20 02:24:55

Warriors players will meet on Friday to decide if they stay in Australia to play in the NRL after the new closed-border laws threatened to lock out their families.

Players risk being stuck away from their families indefinitely after the Australian government locked all non-citizens or residents out of the country in response to the coronavirus.

While there had been plans to fly families from New Zealand and serve a 14-day isolation period, that has now been thrown into doubt by the new rules.

The Warriors are in camp in Kingscliff and will face Canberra on Saturday, but CEO Cameron George confirmed any participation beyond that was now back up in the air.

“Tomorrow morning there will be a big decision made,” George told ABC Radio on Thursday night. 

“We are trying to do our absolute best for the game of rugby league, the NRL, our fans and most of all our families.

“Different players have different circumstances and there have been different challenges for them. 

“I met with all the players’ wives and partners yesterday and they are doing it equally as tough. I think the thing about it was it was so unplanned.”

Warriors players had initially thought they were only leaving New Zealand for the weekend when they travelled to play Newcastle last week.

The New Zealand government enforced a 14-day isolation period for overseas passengers last Saturday, ending any hope of NRL games being played there during the virus.

Players were left in tears during a Saturday night meeting with NRL boss Todd Greenberg, where they agreed to remain in Australia to help the competition.

But players at that point largely believed they could have their families by their side, before Australia also enacted a 14-day isolation period and the latest arrivals ban.

“Tonight in the space of two hours it has been thrown into turmoil,” George said. 

“If you’re not a New Zealand resident you can’t get back in. The borders are shut. And likewise for Australia for Australian citizens and residents. 

“From a family aspect where we have a lot of Kiwis, Tongans, Samoans playing in our group amongst Australians. 

“We’ve got four different nationalities trying to work out if we can go to one country or another country. 

“We are still working through those challenges and hopefully with a bit of assistance from the NRL we can get clarity on a few things.

“The last thing our players want to happen is to be kept away from their families for an indefinite period.”

The NRL has previously stated they could continue the competition with 15 teams, however it would likely take a rejig of bye rounds and an effort to make matches back up.

The league have had a number of back-up plans on the table, with numerous discussed at an ARLC board meeting on Thursday.

Latest sport

rugby league

Warriors to make big call on NRL season

Warriors players will meet on Friday to decide if they want to stay in Australia and remain playing in the NRL after new travel restrictions affected families.

Australian rules football

Tigers hold off dogged Blues at quiet MCG

Richmond have opened the AFL season with 24-point win over Carlton at a deserted MCG.

rugby league

Taumalolo the man as Cowboys beat Bulldogs

Jason Taumalolo proved he didn't need a crowd to inspire him as he monstered Canterbury in North Queensland's 24-16 NRL win at an empty ANZ Stadium.

Summer Olympics

AOC mull extreme measures for Tokyo 2020

The Australian Olympic Committee is planning for Tokyo 2020 to go ahead, having begun talks with sporting bodies regarding potential measures for coming months.

Australian rules football

Bulldogs' Naughton cleared to face Magpies

Aaron Naughton has recovered from knee surgery in time for the Western Bulldogs' AFL season opener against Collingwood.

news

health

Coronavirus cases in NSW surpass 300

A fifth person has died in NSW and a string of major events have been cancelled as the state's coronavirus cases top 300.

sport

Australian rules football

Tigers hold off dogged Blues at quiet MCG

Richmond have opened the AFL season with 24-point win over Carlton at a deserted MCG.

world

company information

Playboy scraps US magazine amid pandemic

The outbreak of the coronavirus has prompted Playboy to shut down its print magazine in the United States.