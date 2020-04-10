Warriors want NRL answers before buy-in

Warriors boss Cameron George says the NRL must answer their list of questions before the club decides to leave their families for up to six months.

After meeting with senior players on Friday, George fired off an email to league headquarters containing a host of concerns from the playing group.

Among them include the new structure of the competition, where the players will be based, and whether families will be allowed to join them.

Border restrictions on either side of the Tasman could prevent that from occurring, resulting in players possibly being apart from families until November.

“I collated a number of questions and information that we want clarity on from the NRL,” George told AAP on Friday.

“That’s been communicated across to the NRL this afternoon.

“My assurance to our players is their families and players will always come first.

“I said to them, ‘Before we go much further, let’s get everything we need to know in order for us to be well-equipped to make an educated decision.

“Because we don’t know what our future’s looking like in the next six months.”

The Warriors currently remain in lockdown in New Zealand due to the coronavirus pandemic, however are confident of gaining an exemption to fly to Australia.

Government restrictions mean the Warriors players would then have to enter a 14-day isolation period at their unidentified base.

Only when the Warriors are cleared will all 16 clubs be able to resume training.

George was involved in a clubs conference call on Thursday, but had yet to speak directly with the NRL about their specific logistics.

“It’s very crucial because the reality is, if we’re to meet those timelines, from what I understand from (Thursday’s) phone call, we need to be leaving New Zealand next week,” George said.

“There’s a lot of water to go under the bridge in order for that to happen.”

Friday’s meeting is understood to have included senior players Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Blake Green, Adam Blair and Tohu Harris.

And despite their understandable concerns, George said there is a willingness from the players to make the situation work.

“There’s no doubting that. But we’re only going to compete in the competition once we understand all the boxes that need to be ticked,” he said.

“Clarifications need to be given in order for them to finally take a position where they commit or otherwise.”