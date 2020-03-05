Warwick link to murders and bombs: Crown

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The prosecution has listed "coincidence and tendency evidence" against Leonard Warwick. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

crime, law and justice

Warwick link to murders and bombs: Crown

By Margaret Scheikowski

March 5, 2020

2020-03-05 16:42:56

Three Sydney Family Court judges who made orders adverse to litigant Leonard Warwick then became targets of extreme violence, his trial has been told.

And the only Family Court registry building ever to be bombed in Australia was at Parramatta where Warwick’s cases were heard, prosecutor Gareth Christofi said on Thursday.,

He was listing the “coincidence and tendency evidence” against the 73-year-old as he continued the Crown’s closing address in the NSW Supreme Court.

The former firefighter has pleaded not guilty to four murders and 20 other offences related to seven events which occurred between February 1980 and July 1985.

The Crown alleges the events were inextricably linked to drawn-out Family Court proceedings involving Warwick and his ex-wife, Andrea Blanchard, which ran from 1979 to 1986.  

“He is circumstantially linked to each crime,” Mr Christofi said.

“The Crown submits the circumstances in which the seven events occurred are substantially similar … the intended targets had involvement in the marital dispute in a way which was adverse to the accused’s interests.”

Justice David Opas, who was shot dead at his Sydney home in 1980, was the first judge to deal with Warwick’s case and had made adverse rulings against him.

“He was highly critical of the accused in open court,” Mr Christofi said.

Justice Richard Gee took over, dealing with the case on at least five occasions and also making numerous orders adverse to Warwick.

His home was bombed in 1984, as was the registry building at Parramatta.

The home of Justice Ray Watson, the third judge to make adverse orders, was then bombed, killing his wife Pearl.

And a bomb was found under a car bonnet at the former home of a solicitor representing Warwick’s estranged wife.

The prosecutor said the first event event involved the shooting murder of his brother-in-law, Stephen Blanchard.

“The possibility that anyone else could be responsible, given the coincidence evidence, is increasingly remote,” Mr Christofi said.

Both Mr Blanchard and Justice Opas died from a single gunshot wound from a .22 firearm.

The seventh event involved the explosion of a bomb in 1985 which ripped apart a Jehovah’s Witnesses hall, killing Graham Wykes and injuring 13 people – part of the congregation offering support to his ex-wife.

The prosecutor also referred to evidence which he said indicated Warwick had the knowledge and skill to make an improvised explosive device.

The trial continues before Justice Peter Garling, without a jury.

Latest news

crime, law and justice

Warwick link to murders and bombs: Crown

"Coincidence evidence" points to Leonard Warwick being the Sydney Family Court bomber, a prosecutor has told his trial.

health

Kids visited virus-hit Sydney nursing home

Children from a Sydney child care centre will be assessed for the coronavirus after visiting a nursing home linked to four cases, including a woman who died.

politics

PM ducks r-word as economy takes u-turn

Treasury has provided a preliminary forecast for the impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus on the economy - at least a 0.5 percentage point detraction.

politics

Virus ban extended to South Korea

Australia will ban travellers from South Korea and bring in tougher measures for travellers from Italy to deal with the coronavirus spread.

communicable diseases

Aged-care homes face coronavirus audit

Aged-care homes with a poor record on infection control face audits as Australia moves to protect those most as risk of dying from coronavirus.

news

health

Kids visited virus-hit Sydney nursing home

Children from a Sydney child care centre will be assessed for the coronavirus after visiting a nursing home linked to four cases, including a woman who died.

sport

motor racing

Coronavirus could affect Australian F1 GP

Italian Formula One teams will be subject to "enhanced screening" ahead of their arrival in Melbourne for next week's season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

world

election

Biden consolidates Super Tuesday comeback

The search for a Democrat to challenge Donald Trump has narrowed to a choice between Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden after the latter's Super Tuesday comeback.