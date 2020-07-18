WA’s AFL streaker could face $50k fine

A man who ran onto the ground during an AFL game in Perth, breaching a coronavirus quarantine zone, has been charged and could be fined up to $50,000.

The shirtless man jumped the fence and attempted to evade guards during the final minutes of Thursday night’s clash between Geelong and Collingwood at Optus Stadium, which was attended by a crowd of more than 22,000.

He was tackled before he could reach the players or umpires and was removed from the stadium while seemingly trying to wriggle free of his pants.

The 28-year-old man from Mandurah has been charged with failing to comply with a direction under WA’s Emergency Management Act and is due to face Perth Magistrates Court on July 24.

Health Minister Roger Cook, who was at the match, labelled the man’s behaviour “pathetic”, saying it was fortunate he had been intercepted near the boundary and didn’t get “anywhere near” players.

“I hope he’s punished to the full extent of the law,” Mr Cook told reporters on Friday.

“I’m incredibly annoyed by it, quite frankly.

“The situation was resolved very quickly, and I thank and congratulate those staff who tackled that man and got him off the field so quickly.”

While medical associations warned against the mass gathering, fearing just one infected spectator could cause an outbreak, Mr Cook said attendees had behaved well.

“I thought it was a great spectacle for Western Australia and it’s obviously just very disappointing that some mug went and messed up that particular part of the game.”

Both Geelong and Collingwood’s players and travelling officials have been in a quarantine bubble since arriving in Perth last week.

No interaction with the general public has been allowed.

Acting Assistant Police Commissioner Brad Sorrell said fans had otherwise respected COVID-19 restrictions in place for the match.

“Acts of this kind will not be tolerated and are totally unacceptable in our current state of emergency,” he said.

“Our planning kicked in and the stadium security acted decisively and with professionalism to prevent a serious quarantine issue.”