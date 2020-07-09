WA’s border closure claims heads to court

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Christian Porter says it's appropriate for the government to have a view on WA's border closure. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

Health

WA’s border closure claims heads to court

By Michael Ramsey

July 9, 2020

2020-07-09 19:14:10

Western Australia’s determination to keep its borders closed to all states, not just virus-plagued Victoria, is set to be scrutinised by the nation’s highest court.

It comes as WA recorded two new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, both returned overseas travellers who are in hotel quarantine.

There are now 13 active cases in the state. WA’s overall tally has increased to 624 after serology tests identified a historical infection in an overseas traveller who returned in April.

Billionaire mining magnate Clive Palmer’s legal challenge against WA’s border closures is before the Federal Court, with hearings listed for next week.

Once the facts of the case are established, it will be heard in the High Court.

The federal government, which opposes WA’s hard interstate border restrictions, is set to give evidence in the matter.

WA Premier Mark McGowan this week wrote to Prime Minister Scott Morrison urging the Commonwealth to withdraw its involvement, saying it made no sense to challenge WA’s position while also endorsing the NSW-Victoria border closure.

But Attorney-General Christian Porter says it is appropriate for the Commonwealth to provide its view on such matters, noting that Victoria is the only remaining state with significant community transmission of COVID-19.

“The question is whether or not each state is properly adapting its rules and its border restrictions to the problems it’s facing,” Mr Porter told 6PR radio.

“It’s a fluid situation and it’s a matter of assessing evidence from experts before the courts.

“The constitution has provided for the establishment of a nation and part of the core feature of a nation is the ability to move across state borders.”

Mr Porter said it defied logic to claim that it could be unconstitutional to open the WA border to some states but not others.

He rejected calls for Canberra to stay out of the dispute, saying the idea the Commonwealth would not be heard in a constitutional matter was “ridiculous”.

“We’re not assisting Clive Palmer, we’re assisting the court,” he said.

Mr Palmer, a noted critic of the WA premier, has accused the McGowan government of discrimination against Queenslanders.

“We haven’t had any COVID-19 cases for weeks now, yet the WA Premier keeps Queenslanders out of his state,” he said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday said his position on border closures beyond Victoria had not changed.

“That outbreak is being contained now at the Victorian border,” he said in Canberra.

“Arbitrary decisions about state borders is a separate issue and we’ll continue to maintain our position that Australia is one country.”

Federal Labor frontbencher Chris Bowen backed WA’s calls for the federal government to withdraw its intervention in the Federal Court matter.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Bombers add star duo for Roos clash in AFL

Essendon have been boosted by the return of key pair Conor McKenna and Zach Merrett for their AFL clash with North Melbourne at Metricon Stadium.

soccer

A-League will go ahead says O'Rourke

The A-League restart will go ahead as planned despite three clubs being stranded in Victoria, the FFA's head of leagues Greg O'Rourke has said.

Australian rules football

AFL 'flinched' on tackling rule: Beveridge

AFL umpires were strict on holding-the-ball calls in round five and Luke Beveridge says the league 'flinched' on Alastair Clarkson's complaint about the rule.

Australian rules football

Crows ruck says Naitanui 'lazy and unfit'

Adelaide ruckman Reilly O'Brien has mistakenly posted his game notes on Twitter in which he describes West Coast's Nic Naitanui as "lazy and unfit".

rugby league

Marshall to come back via bench for Tigers

Benji Marshall has been recalled to the Wests Tigers bench for Friday's NRL game against South Sydney, a month after being dropped from the side.

news

virus diseases

One Melbourne tower stays in lockdown

A hard lockdown will remain in place for one North Melbourne public housing tower after 53 residents tested positive to COVID-19, with fears of more cases.

sport

Australian rules football

Bombers add star duo for Roos clash in AFL

Essendon have been boosted by the return of key pair Conor McKenna and Zach Merrett for their AFL clash with North Melbourne at Metricon Stadium.

world

virus diseases

US virus surges prompt tough action

New Jersey and New York, the hard-hit states at the outset of the US coronavirus outbreak, want to preserve progress against the virus as cases surge elsewhere.