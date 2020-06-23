WA to end virus rules, keep borders closed

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
WA Premier Mark McGowan says COVID-19 restrictions will ease within the state before borders reopen. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

Health

WA to end virus rules, keep borders closed

By Michael Ramsey

June 23, 2020

2020-06-23 17:12:46

Western Australia will remove all coronavirus restrictions in the state from July 18 but Victoria’s spike in cases means the hard border closures will remain in place.

Premier Mark McGowan on Monday revealed his government had been planning to reopen the interstate borders from August 8.

But the outbreak in Victoria, where there has been significant community transmission, has led WA to abandon any border changes for now.

WA will move into phase four of its economic recovery plan from Saturday, removing all existing gathering limits including the cap of 300 patrons overall or 100 per divided space at pubs, restaurants and other indoor venues.

A two square metre rule will continue to apply to indoor and outdoor venues.

Major venues will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity, permitting crowds of up to 30,000 people for sporting fixtures at Optus Stadium and 35,000 at concerts.

Hospitality venues will no longer have to maintain a register of patrons and people will be allowed to enjoy a drink while standing at the bar.

Phase five, set to come into effect from July 18, includes the removal of the two square metre rule as well as all other restrictions on gatherings, paving the way for 60,000-capacity crowds at Optus Stadium when AFL games return to WA.

But the premier has declined to put a date on the introduction of phase six, which will include the reopening of interstate borders.

“Right now, it would be irresponsible of me to earmark (August 8) as our potential opening with the rest of the country,” he told reporters.

“I would like to give an indicative date today but if I did, it would be against our health advice and quite frankly it probably wouldn’t hold.”

Describing the situation in Victoria as “dire”, Mr McGowan said he would not be pressured into reopening despite criticism from the federal government, state opposition and some industry groups.

“Given the situation over east, I just cannot allow the infection to return to WA,” he said.

“I will not risk the health of West Australians and the potential damage to our economy which is now rebuilding after the height of the pandemic.”

The premier said it was clear there was no community spread in WA but vigilance was still required.

“You can never say you’ve beaten it because it can come from somewhere else … on a ship or an aircraft or someone from interstate,” he said.

Other changes from Saturday include the reopening of the casino floor at Crown Perth and gyms being allowed to operate unstaffed.

No new positive tests were reported on Monday, leaving WA with three active cases, all in hotel quarantine.

Latest sport

cricket

Paine goes in to bat for axed CEO Roberts

Test captain Tim Paine says former Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts had given him and the national team 'brilliant support behind the scenes'.

basketball

Goorjian lured to lead Hawks' NBL revival

Six-time NBL title-winning coach Brian Goorjian will return from an 11-year stint in China to coach the Hawks after being lured back by an old friend.

rugby league

Knights' Best out of NRL for parent visit

Newcastle's teenage sensation Bradman Best will miss the club's game against North Queensland after visiting his parents without approval from the NRL.

Australian rules football

Bombers get good news after COVID-19 tests

James Stewart is the only Essendon player who will have to go into quarantine along with his AFL teammate Conor McKenna.

soccer

Morrison, Ardern vow support for WWC bid

Before FIFA's decision on the 2023 Women's World Cup host, Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern have pledged their support for the Australia-New Zealand bid.

news

homicide

Claremont murders defence turns to Spiers

The lawyer for accused Claremont serial killer Bradley Robert Edwards has turned his closing address to the night first murder victim Sarah Spiers vanished.

sport

cricket

Paine goes in to bat for axed CEO Roberts

Test captain Tim Paine says former Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts had given him and the national team 'brilliant support behind the scenes'.

world

virus diseases

WHO warns not to 'politicise' pandemic

The lack of global leadership and unity to fight the coronavirus is a bigger threat than the outbreak itself, the head of the World Health Organisation warns.