WA’s confirmed virus cases surge to 28

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Western Australia's RSL has cancelled Anzac Day services to slow the spread of COVID-19. Image by Rebecca Le May/AAP PHOTOS

Health

WA’s confirmed virus cases surge to 28

By AAP

March 17, 2020

2020-03-17 20:18:51

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Western Australia have surged to 28 after jumping by 10 overnight.

Premier Mark McGowan said all of the new cases were Perth residents.

“Travel information is still pending for most cases: one recently reported returning from Hawaii, there are two sets of linked husband-and-wife cases,” Mr McGowan told reporters on Monday.

One person is in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

The state government announced a $607 million economic stimulus package, including freezing household fees and charges, and doubling the emergency assistance payment to $600 for eligible concession card holders.

It also made available up to 20 days’ COVID-19 leave to all public sector workers who have exhausted their paid personal, carers or sick leave entitlements.

WA joined NSW, Tasmania and Victoria in cancelling Anzac Day services to reduce the coronavirus spread.

Western Australia’s RSL announced the cancellation – the first since 1942 – after the federal government banned gatherings of more than 500 people. It will also include smaller regional events.

Last year, about 30,000 people attended the Anzac Day dawn service at Kings Park and an estimated 10,000 people later lined Perth CBD streets for the march.

“We need to defend ourselves and do the right thing, not only for our veterans, many of whom are older people, but also their families and the general public,” RSLWA chief executive John McCourt told 6PR radio.

He said plans were under way for some sort of live-streamed commemoration that the public could watch via social media.

WA schools have introduced precautionary measures including cancelling events and staggering recess and lunch breaks to slow the spread of the disease.

The McGowan government declared a state of emergency on Sunday, warning overseas arrivals who breach the 14-day self-isolation period will face the nation’s toughest penalties with fines up to $50,000.

Mr McGowan urged people to report anyone defying the ban to police.

“Public health officers, with the assistance of police, will be able to enforce it.”

He said authorities had a list of names from airlines “so there is the opportunity to follow this up”.

Jury trials have also been postponed, with those listed to commence in March, April and May to be considered for a trial by judge alone. 

The Supreme Court of WA remains open to the public, but it urged anyone other than legal practitioners, involved parties, witnesses and media not to attend.

Latest sport

sport

AFL still in limbo as NBL grand finals off

The start of the AFL season remains in limbo as the NBL grand final series has been halted amid ongoing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

basketball

NBL finals cancelled, Wildcats stake claim

The Wildcats are sure they deserve the title but the NBL are yet to confirm a winner after cancelling the last two games of the grand final series.

rugby league

NRL ask all players to self-isolate

NRL players have started taking their own precautions as the coronavirus pandemic escalates, including a Manly star fronting media wearing a face mask.

rugby union

Rugby Aust stressed by coronavirus threat

Rugby Australia have postponed their media rights process and says coronavirus-related restrictions may place the code under extreme financial pressure.

Australian rules football

AFL to make 2020 season call on Wednesday

AFL players are eager to take the field despite the coronavirus crisis, with the league set to make a final decision on round one on Wednesday.

news

health

NSW $2.3b virus package as cases reach 210

NSW authorities hope an economic stimulus and a series of unprecedented measures will contain the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and slow the virus' spread.

sport

sport

AFL still in limbo as NBL grand finals off

The start of the AFL season remains in limbo as the NBL grand final series has been halted amid ongoing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

world

economic policy

NZ government announces $NZ12bn stimulus

A wage guarantee and a welfare increase are the centrepieces of a $NZ12.1 billion economic stimulus package announced by the NZ government.