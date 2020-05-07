Discover Australian Associated Press

WA Premier Mark McGowan has flagged releasing a "road map" for easing COVID-19 restrictions. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

Health

WA marks one week without new virus cases

By Angie Raphael

May 7, 2020

2020-05-07 19:19:45

A road map for easing COVID-19 restrictions in Western Australia could be released this weekend, but the premier has ruled out travel exemptions for the AFL, as the state marked one week of no new cases.

Only 14 active cases remain in WA, including seven patients in hospital, while 528 people have recovered.

Premier Mark McGowan described the results as “amazing, incredible and terrific”, and said his government’s plan to ease restrictions would be released as early as the weekend following a national cabinet meeting on Friday.

While the state government was focused on loosening restrictions that would boost the economy and keep people safe, the hard border closure would remain in place for now, he said.

“While WA has responded very strongly to the COVID-19 threat, we’re not out of the woods yet,” Mr McGowan told reporters on Wednesday.

The premier urged the AFL to push ahead with quarantine hubs, saying he was not prepared to risk infections coming into WA by providing AFL teams with travel exemptions.

“We’re not going to compromise on our hard borders just to meet the needs of football.”

If the premier does not back down, West Coast and Fremantle may be forced to relocate to Victoria for part of the AFL season.

“Our football teams have been disadvantaged by football hierarchy for a long period of time and if that is what happens then that would be a further disadvantage,” Mr McGowan said.

But opposition leader Liza Harvey said it would be easy to put teams on a plane by themselves.

“Fly them over, quarantine them in a hotel and have them moving between a hotel and a training facility,” she told reporters.

“I don’t understand why they’re not looking at these options and giving people some optimism about the future of sport.”

Meanwhile, the premier has described WA’s unemployment situation as diabolical and catastrophic, saying the estimated 10 to 11 per cent rate was “way too high”.

The state government has also announced a study testing asymptomatic school students and staff would be expanded to include fly-in, fly-out workers.

Chevron Australia managing director Al Williams said the economic impact from the virus had been felt by everyone.

“I don’t see our industry being more impacted than the local businesses in our community.”

Public schools had an average attendance rate of 73.5 per cent on Tuesday, compared to the usual 85 and 90 per cent.

Health Minister Roger Cook said WA was in a strong position in the fight against COVID-19, but urged against complacency.

“As we move to Mother’s Day this weekend, please be in your mother’s company, let her know you love her, but don’t be in her embrace.”

