WA has confirmed a 60 year old woman has contracted coronavirus within the state, from her husband. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

Health

WA’s fifth coronavirus case confirmed

By AAP

March 10, 2020

2020-03-10 13:36:07

A West Australian woman aged in her 60s has contracted coronavirus from her husband after he returned from Iran, making her the state’s first person-to-person transmission of COVID-19.

The woman is WA’s fifth case of coronavirus.

WA Health Minister Roger Cook said her husband had returned from Iran in the past fortnight and was not being considered the state’s sixth case as he was apparently no longer symptomatic.

Australia imposed a travel ban on Iran on February 29.

“Community spread is an inevitability – it’s a question of when not if,” Mr Cook told reporters on Monday.

WA’s fourth case was confirmed on Sunday.

The woman, aged in her 70s, returned to Perth from Cuba via London on Thursday, was tested the next day after suffering mild symptoms and went to a concert at the Perth Concert Hall on Saturday, when the test returned positive.

The Department of Health urged people undergoing testing to remain home and self-isolate, with results taking up to 48 hours.

The state government will open COVID-19 clinics within three Perth hospitals this week.

