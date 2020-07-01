Discover Australian Associated Press

Premier Mark McGowan says the WA economy is bouncing back more quickly than any other state. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

Health

WA’s new virus cases overseas travellers

By AAP

July 1, 2020

2020-07-01 16:17:35

Two new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Western Australia, both overseas travellers.

A man in his 40s and a woman in her 60s returned to Perth this week from the UK and Pakistan, respectively.

Two other cases recovered overnight so there are currently four active cases in WA, all in hotel quarantine.

Australian Bureau of Statistics figures released on Tuesday showed WA had the nation’s biggest recovery in payroll jobs between mid-May and mid-June when many businesses reopened and travel resumed throughout most of the state.

“Our economy is bouncing back more quickly than any other state in Australia,” Premier Mark McGowan said.

“But it’s a long road ahead – I can’t kid people that it’s not. It will take a long time to get back to where we were.”

Mr McGowan also said he expected WA’s unemployment rate, which hit 8.1 per cent in May, would remain high for some time.

Phase five of eased restrictions is tentatively scheduled for July 18, but lifting the interstate border closure has been put on hold due to the recent surge in cases in Victoria.

WA’s former chief health officer Tarun Weeramanthri has been seconded to Victoria’s Health and Human Services for an initial four-week period to help the state respond to the spike.

Latest sport

rugby union

Wallabies selection to be Super-charged

Australian-based Wallabies contenders will have nowhere to hide when the domestic Super Rugby AU launches on Friday.

Australian rules football

AFL players need to relocate from hotspots

Players from Melbourne-based AFL clubs living in COVID-19 hotspots need to urgently find alternate housing to ensure they are not barred from entering NSW.

Australian rules football

Confused Magpie Sidebottom faces AFL ban

Collingwood veteran Steele Sidebottom can't quite remember the details of his coronavirus breach due to his alcohol consumption.

soccer

Adelaide miffed by A-League NSW focus

Adelaide United interim coach Carl Veart says the club is mystified by an A-League fixture which has them playing their home games in NSW.

rugby league

Storm could see NRL season out in Qld

Craig Bellamy accepts his Melbourne team may not return to Victoria this NRL season and hopes to play 'home' games on the Sunshine Coast rather than Brisbane.

news

politics

Treasurers asked to consider GST reform

A six-person panel led by former businessman David Thodey and commissioned by NSW has called for fresh thinking on the GST and other state taxes.

world

arrest

HK police move swiftly to enforce new law

A first arrest has been made under Hong Kong's new national security law, with a man holding a flag advocating independence detained by police.