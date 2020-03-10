WA’s sixth coronavirus case confirmed

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
WA is urging people to self-isolate if they have coronavirus symptoms, as a 6th case is confirmed. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

Health

WA’s sixth coronavirus case confirmed

By AAP

March 10, 2020

2020-03-10 18:55:06

Western Australia’s sixth case of coronavirus has been confirmed, just hours after health authorities detailed the state’s first person-to-person transmission of COVID-19.

WA chief medical officer Andrew Robertson told reporters the latest case was the adult son of a woman who flew from Jakarta to Perth, spent six days in the city, then travelled to Melbourne.

Earlier on Monday, WA Health Minister Roger Cook said a woman aged in her 60s had contracted coronavirus from her husband after he returned from Iran in the past fortnight.

Australia imposed a travel ban on Iran on February 29.

“Community spread is an inevitability – it’s a question of when not if,” Mr Cook said.

WA’s fourth case was confirmed on Sunday.

The woman, in her 70s, had returned to Perth from Cuba via London on Thursday, was tested the next day after suffering mild symptoms and went to a show at the Perth Concert Hall on Saturday, before the test returned a positive result.

UK comedian Russell Brand was supposed to perform at the same venue on Monday night but said on Twitter the show would be cancelled.

“I am not happy with risk for me or for any of you,” he wrote.

“My apologies, I hope I see you soon.”

The Department of Health has urged people undergoing testing to remain at home and self-isolate, with results taking up to 48 hours.

The state government will open COVID-19 clinics within Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital, Royal Perth Hospital and Fiona Stanley Hospital on Tuesday.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Docker Switkowski cleared of coronavirus

Fremantle's Sam Switkowski was tested for the coronavirus after coming into contact with a friend who had been in China, but he has since been cleared..

Australian rules football

AFL prepares for games without fans

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan says the league is preparing to play games without fans present as part of the fight to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

rugby league

Bulldogs stand down two NRL players

Canterbury players Corey Harawira-Naera and Jayden Okunbor have been stood down for the opening round of the NRL.

rugby league

Boyd Cordner out of Roosters' NRL opener

Co-captain Boyd Cordner is a notable omission from the Sydney Roosters' line-up for round one of the NRL.

Australian rules football

Hawks star Mitchell ready for AFL return

Hawthorn star Tom Mitchell is confident he'll be ready to attack the AFL premiership season after a long absence with a broken leg.

news

health

Half Australia's virus patients well again

Australia has seen 100 confirmed cases of coronavirus and more than half have recovered as the government assures people they can only catch it once.

sport

Australian rules football

Docker Switkowski cleared of coronavirus

Fremantle's Sam Switkowski was tested for the coronavirus after coming into contact with a friend who had been in China, but he has since been cleared..

world

epidemic and plague

Xi makes 1st visit since outbreak to Wuhan

President Xi Jinping has visited China's virus epicentre for the first time since cases of a then-unidentified respiratory illness emerged in Wuhan in December.