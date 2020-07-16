Discover Australian Associated Press

All WA's 29 active coronavirus cases are linked to overseas travel and hotel quarantine. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

Health

WA’s virus caseload highest in five weeks

By AAP

July 16, 2020

2020-07-16 16:36:04

Western Australia has recorded eight new cases of coronavirus, pushing the state’s active caseload to its highest point in five weeks.

The state now has 29 active cases, all linked to overseas travel and hotel quarantine.

WA’s Department of Health did not disclose details of the latest cases on Wednesday other than to say they related to returned overseas travellers.

Eleven cases, including a 10-year-old boy, have so far been linked to a flight that arrived in Perth from the UK via Dubai.

The government will begin charging returned travellers for their hotel quarantine from Friday, while the number of international arrivals has been capped at 525 a week.

WA hasn’t had any confirmed community transmission since April but the government has introduced further restrictions on people arriving from Victoria and is keeping a close eye on NSW amid concerns about possible outbreaks.

Anyone flying into WA from Victoria is now being immediately tested for COVID-19 and then again on day 11 of their 14-day quarantine period.

The government has also alerted more than 29,000 people who either hold or have applied for a travel exemption that they will need to reapply if they have been to Victoria within the fortnight prior to their planned arrival in WA.

Nurses have expressed concern about crowds attending AFL matches at Optus Stadium from Thursday, with an initial capacity of 30,000.

But Health Minister Roger Cook has said there are no guarantees such a large crowd will pose problems, while urging those who are unwell to stay away.

Australian rules football

Hunter could lead at Dogs again: Beveridge

After Lachie Hunter made his AFL return from suspension, Luke Beveridge hasn't ruled out the winger becoming an official leader at the Western Bulldogs again.

rugby league

Wests Tigers players sent for COVID tests

Wests Tigers players who live in southwest Sydney's coronavirus hotspots have been ordered by the NRL to undergo COVID-19 tests.

cricket

Aust name squad for possible England tour

Cricket Australia has named 26 players in a squad for a possible limited-overs tour of England later this year, which includes an uncapped trio.

virus diseases

PM encourages Australians to stay positive

Health authorities are tracking coronavirus outbreaks in Victorian nursing homes and a Melbourne children's hospital as the prime minister encourages hope.

crime, law and justice

Twitter silences some accounts after hacks

Twitter has yet to explain the cause of a wave of attacks on the accounts of high-profile Americans, including Joe Biden, Kanye West, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk.