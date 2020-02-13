Discover Australian Associated Press

An ACCC report has found that some NBN internet speeds are slower than older networks. Image by (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas)

Technology

Watchdog queries broadband performance

By Finbar O'Mallon

February 13, 2020

2020-02-13 11:46:12

The consumer watchdog has warned while NBN speeds are improving many connections still don’t come close to performing as promised.

Telcos are now delivering Australians more than 80 per cent of maximum national broadband network fibre-to-the-node speeds in peak periods, new data shows.

FTTN connections were sought by the coalition government to help reach NBN rollout targets, ditching faster fibre to the premises connections originally planned for the network by Labor.

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission chair Rod Sims said more action was needed by telcos and the government owned NBN Co to lift speeds.

“This … data clearly shows that too many consumers with FTTN connections are not receiving the speeds they are paying for,” Mr Sims said.

The Measuring Broadband Australia report showed Australian broadband plans reached 85.3 per cent of their maximum speeds during the busy 7pm to 11pm period.

Based off speed tests carried out in November, the report showed users with cheaper internet plans were more likely to get their fastest possible speeds.

Optus plans performed the best in peak hours, with the smaller MyRepublic telco having the worst.

Mr Sims urged consumers with underperforming NBN to get in touch with their telcos to fix technical issues.

“Otherwise, they should be able to move to a cheaper plan with top speeds their connection can actually provide,” Mr Sims said.

The next report will rate telcos on how they are able to deliver streaming services like Netflix and YouTube.

Labor’s communications spokesperson Michelle Rowland said the commission had taken a direct swing at the coalition by criticising FTTN speeds.

“Why is a $51 billion network still not delivering the speeds Australians are paying for?” Ms Rowland said.

FTTN involves internet connected to a central point in the neighbourhood, then using existing infrastructure to get the service to homes.

FTTP connections see high-speed fibre cables directly plugged into houses.

