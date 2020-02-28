Water, noise delay Hobart hospital opening

Water quality worries and noisy air conditioning have further delayed the opening of a $689 million redevelopment at Hobart’s major hospital.

The Royal Hobart Hospital’s K-block was expected to be completed by the end of February but that date had been extended indefinitely.

About five per cent of 600 water quality tests taken in recent weeks have returned high levels of heavy metals.

Health Minister Sarah Courtney said the plumbing of the new block will continue to be flushed and water testing is ongoing.

“I am disappointed at this delay as I am sure the staff at the hospital are, and many others,” Ms Courtney said on Thursday.

“We will not compromise on staff or patient safety and comfort.”

The Liberal state government won’t be taking possession of the block from contractor John Holland Fairbrother until the problems are fixed.

The new block, which will initially deliver an extra 44 beds and more operating and procedure rooms, has been plagued by delays and was originally due to open in late 2018.