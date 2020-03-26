Discover Australian Associated Press

The number of NSW coronavirus cases jumped on Thursday to 1219, a rise of 190 on the previous day. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

health

Waverley tops NSW’s COVID-19 cases

By Heather McNab

March 26, 2020

2020-03-26 23:06:16

Waverley Council in Sydney’s eastern suburbs has recorded the most confirmed coronavirus cases in NSW, the state’s health department has revealed.

The local government area has had 105 cases of COVID-19 out of NSW’s total of 1219 cases, data published on NSW Health’s website shows.

The Sydney LGA has recorded 69, while Northern Beaches and Woollahra have recorded 68 and 66 cases respectively.

The number of NSW coronavirus cases jumped on Thursday to 1219, a rise of 190 on the previous day.

Some 16 patients are in intensive care, with 10 requiring ventilators.

Two more children in NSW on Thursday – girls aged one and two – were confirmed to have COVID-19, taking the number of child cases to four.

A midwife at St George Hospital also tested positive for the virus, with her patients contacted and told to self-isolate.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Thursday police would ramp up their public presence and that no cruise ship passengers would be permitted to disembark in NSW until further notice.

She said protocols on disembarkation needed tightening and that she was working with the Australian Border Force on new measures.

The Ruby Princess cruise ship – which disembarked passengers last week without adequate checks – is responsible for 121 COVID-19 cases in NSW.

Ms Berejiklian said the government was “looking very closely” at the impact of Monday’s shutdowns on pubs, cinemas and churches – and if they weren’t sufficient, further action would be taken.

The main criterion by which success would be judged was community-to-community COVID-19 transmissions, rather than total case numbers.

But chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said the full effect of the second stage of shutdowns – in place from Thursday – wouldn’t be known for some days.

“It does take us at least seven and possibly 14 days to really get a picture … remember we also have to take out the fact we have returning travellers come in with disease,” Dr Chant said on Thursday.

It comes as five people in NSW were handed infringement notices on Thursday for flouting coronavirus public health orders. 

Police now have the power to hand out fines of $1000 to individuals and $5000 to businesses that breach public health orders or ministerial directions. 

Ms Berejiklian, meanwhile, confirmed 292 Australians who had disembarked from the Norwegian Jewel cruise ship in the United States and flown home, were in isolation in a Sydney CBD hotel.

They had been escorted to the hotel by border authorities upon arrival, while five passengers with respiratory symptoms were taken to hospital.

Seven people in NSW have died of COVID-19.

