Wayward Lions scrape past Saints

St Kilda were unable to exploit Brisbane’s wayward kicking as the Lions held on for a two-point AFL win on Sunday that kept them second on the AFL ladder.

The Lions’ 6.14 (50) to 7.6 (48) Gabba win came despite them scoring just one point in a tense final term in front of 13,750 nervous fans.

Eric Hipwood took eight marks but let himself down with the boot, opting to go short with his first set shot in a preference that appeared to set the tone for the afternoon.

He finished with three behinds and another 40m set shot that fell short, a worrying trend that allowed the Saints to close within 10 points at the final break.

St Kilda forward Jack Billings squeezed a goal from close range to make it a three-point game, with Zak Jones’ scrambled behind the final score of the match as the Lions’ defence scrambled well in the closing minutes.

Lions coach Chris Fagan is sick of talking about his side’s lapses in front of goal, but admitted their waywardness had taken a toll.

“They feel like they’re letting the team down and it weighs on them psychologically a bit and they think more about the result than the actual process itself,” he said

“But that’s a maturity thing and it’ll come because I watch them at training and they have days where they hardly miss.”

The victory was their third of less than four points this season.

“In all fairness we should have won all of them (close ones) and fortunately we have,” he said.

“It would’ve been a loss that would’ve been incredible disappointing if it had have occurred.

“You make yourself vulnerable … but the acts of desperation (late) to smother and spoil the ball; they had a massive desire to win tonight.”

Zac Bailey (five inside 50s, one goal) and Jarrod Berry (20 disposals, two goals) did the heavy lifting early with Lachie Neale and Dayne Zorko kept quiet.

Seb Ross did the job on Neale, who still finished with 19 touches, while Jack Steele (25 touches, 17 contested, 10 tackles) was allowed to run his own race for St Kilda.

Ryan Lester, Brandon Starcevich and Harris Andrews were solid in Brisbane’s backline while Jones, Brad Hill and Dan Butler (two goals) threatened for St Kilda.

“They could have put us away a bit, but they didn’t and I was really pleased with the way we finished the game off,” St Kilda coach Brett Ratten said.

“It looked like we were going to find a way … the game was there.

“But a top four team, here at the Gabba I think we got a bit of confidence out of it … it shows us we’re thereabouts.”

The result left St Kilda half a win outside the league’s top four before their clash with Melbourne on Saturday, while the Lions – second on percentage behind Port Adelaide – don’t play again until September 4.