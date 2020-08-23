Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Brisbane players celebrate a Jarrod Berry (c) goal in their AFL win over St Kilda at the Gabba. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Wayward Lions scrape past Saints

By Murray Wenzel

August 23, 2020

2020-08-23 18:53:13

St Kilda were unable to exploit Brisbane’s wayward kicking as the Lions held on for a two-point AFL win on Sunday that kept them second on the AFL ladder.

The Lions’ 6.14 (50) to 7.6 (48) Gabba win came despite them scoring just one point in a tense final term in front of 13,750 nervous fans.

Eric Hipwood took eight marks but let himself down with the boot, opting to go short with his first set shot in a preference that appeared to set the tone for the afternoon.

He finished with three behinds and another 40m set shot that fell short, a worrying trend that allowed the Saints to close within 10 points at the final break.

St Kilda forward Jack Billings squeezed a goal from close range to make it a three-point game, with Zak Jones’ scrambled behind the final score of the match as the Lions’ defence scrambled well in the closing minutes.

Lions coach Chris Fagan is sick of talking about his side’s lapses in front of goal, but admitted their waywardness had taken a toll.

“They feel like they’re letting the team down and it weighs on them psychologically a bit and they think more about the result than the actual process itself,” he said

“But that’s a maturity thing and it’ll come because I watch them at training and they have days where they hardly miss.”

The victory was their third of less than four points this season.

“In all fairness we should have won all of them (close ones) and fortunately we have,” he said.

“It would’ve been a loss that would’ve been incredible disappointing if it had have occurred.

“You make yourself vulnerable … but the acts of desperation (late) to smother and spoil the ball; they had a massive desire to win tonight.”

Zac Bailey (five inside 50s, one goal) and Jarrod Berry (20 disposals, two goals) did the heavy lifting early with Lachie Neale and Dayne Zorko kept quiet.

Seb Ross did the job on Neale, who still finished with 19 touches, while Jack Steele (25 touches, 17 contested, 10 tackles) was allowed to run his own race for St Kilda.   

Ryan Lester, Brandon Starcevich and Harris Andrews were solid in Brisbane’s backline while Jones, Brad Hill and Dan Butler (two goals) threatened for St Kilda.

“They could have put us away a bit, but they didn’t and I was really pleased with the way we finished the game off,” St Kilda coach Brett Ratten said.

“It looked like we were going to find a way … the game was there.

“But a top four team, here at the Gabba I think we got a bit of confidence out of it … it shows us we’re thereabouts.”

The result left St Kilda half a win outside the league’s top four before their clash with Melbourne on Saturday, while the Lions – second on percentage behind Port Adelaide – don’t play again until September 4.

Latest sport

rugby league

Knights win but Green ACL blow costly

Newcastle have lost five-eighth Blake Green to a suspected ACL injury during their 12-0 NRL win over North Queensland.

Australian rules football

Richmond's Lynch referred to AFL tribunal

Tom Lynch has been sent to the AFL tribunal after being cited for striking Essendon's Michael Hurley, the Richmond forward's four report in as many games.

Australian rules football

Wayward Lions scrape past Saints

Brisbane were again guilty of inaccuracy in front of goal but clung on for a two-point AFL win over St Kilda at the Gabba on Sunday.

motor racing

McLaughlin is Supercars king of Darwin

Scott McLaughlin has completed a weekend three-peat in Darwin for the second straight year, dominating both races at Hidden Valley on Sunday.

Australian rules football

Swans rule Franklin out for AFL season

Sydney have ruled out bringing back Lance Franklin this season as the AFL superstar battles groin soreness after a long lay-off with a hamstring injury.

news

crime, law and justice

Father charged with SA double murder

A father has been charged with the double murder of his son and his son's girlfriend who were visiting a rural property southeast of Adelaide.

sport

rugby league

Knights win but Green ACL blow costly

Newcastle have lost five-eighth Blake Green to a suspected ACL injury during their 12-0 NRL win over North Queensland.

world

terrorism

Fears of hate speech in NZ terror hearing

The sentencing of Brenton Tarrant, the Australian terrorist who carried out the Christchurch mosque attacks last year, begins on Monday.