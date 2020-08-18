Discover Australian Associated Press

Westpac won't pay a final dividend after a decline in cash earnings. Image by Kelly Barnes/AAP PHOTOS

banking

WBC dumps H1 dividend, no certainty on H2

By AAP

August 18, 2020

2020-08-18 15:07:35

Westpac will not pay a first-half dividend after third quarter cash earnings dropped by 22 per cent, and has been punished on the share market.

The bank delivered the bad news to shareholders on Tuesday as it revealed third quarter cash earnings were $1.32 billion, down from $1.65 billion this time last year.

Westpac cited the coronavirus pandemic as a chief reason not to pay a dividend, after delaying its decision from May.

“Given the desire to retain a strong balance sheet and the ongoing uncertainty in the operating environment, the board has now decided it is prudent not to pay a first-half 2020 dividend,” it said.

Westpac will next consider dividends when it releases its full-year results in November.

In the first half of fiscal 2019, the bank paid an interim dividend of 94 cents per share. Its final dividend was reduced to 80 cents.

The banks said the low cash rate was impacting its margins.

It also had an impairment charge of $826 million.

Chief executive Peter King said the pandemic impact was clear as activity fell and margins declined.

“While there have been some signs that the economy is performing better than early expectations, significant uncertainty remains, particularly given the unpredictability of COVID-19 outbreaks and their local impacts,” he said.

Management will also be hoping the 78,000 account holders with mortgage deferrals (as of July 31), worth $30 billion, can make repayments.

The number of accounts with deferrals had improved on the 135,000 deferrals granted earlier, worth $51 billion.

Shares in the bank were lower by 2.25 per cent to $17.19 at 1502 AEST.

rugby league

No return for Storm skipper against Eels

Melbourne skipper Cameron Smith is still out with a shoulder injury but the Sydney Roosters will welcome back some NRL reinforcements to take on Wests Tigers.

rugby league

NRL issues fines to Broncos for pub visit

A pub lunch has turned costly for Brisbane with the NRL fining the club and 10 players a total of $140,000 for breaching biosecurity protocols.

cricket

Mental health key in COVID comeback: Finch

National captain Aaron Finch says Cricket Australia has a heightened focus on the mental health of players as they prepare to enter a UK biosecurity bubble.

Australian rules football

Shaw leaps to GWS coach's defence

Heath Shaw still believes Leon Cameron can lead Greater Western Sydney to this year's AFL premiership but admits there is plenty of work to do.

soccer

Euro base would help Matildas: Montemurro

Leading women's coach Joe Montemurro says the Matildas would benefit from having a base in Europe, with the majority of Australia's top players now based there.

epidemic and plague

Syd quarantine hotel guard COVID positive

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant says a security guard overseeing quarantine at Sydney's Marriott Hotel has tested positive to COVID-19.

terrorism

Victims to confront Tarrant at sentencing

At least 66 victims will give impact statements in next week's sentencing of the Christchurch mosques terrorist.