Virgin Australia CEO Paul Scurrah says the airline is in tough times as it enters administration. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

finance (general)

‘We are not collapsing’: Virgin chief

By Tracey Ferrier

April 21, 2020

2020-04-21 11:02:43

Virgin will continue to operate while in voluntary administration, and is not collapsing, the airline’s boss says.

CEO Paul Scurrah says Tuesday’s announcement that the carrier was in administration was tough, but the plan was for the group to survive the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is a tough day for our airline … (but) we’re certainly not collapsing,” he told reporters.

He said the airline had sought financial assistance from its shareholders, government and other parties but had failed to secure “the level of assistance we needed”.

“This is obviously a very difficult decision,” he said, but added it was the best option for the group to “emerge stronger on the other side of this crisis”.

He said the voluntary administration would immediately freeze financial pressures on the group, allowing it to refinance and restructure,

“It is our absolute intention to emerge stronger. Australia needs a second airline and we are determined to make sure we are that airline,” Mr Scurrah said.

Administrator Vaughan Strawbridge, from Deloitte, said no redundancies were planned and there’d been very strong investor interest in Virgin Australia.

Mr Scurrah and his team at Virgin will continue to run the airline, supported by Deloitte which is responsible and liable for what happens during the administration process.

Wages will continue to be paid to staff who still have jobs, and federal government JobKeeper payments will continue to flow to eligible staff.

Tax cuts, deregulation on road to recovery

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann says the October budget will include a package of measures designed to stimulate growth after the coronavirus pandemic.

health

Weekly return to school in NSW from May 11

School students in NSW will begin a staggered return to the classroom from May 11, leading up to a full-time return to face-to-face learning from term three.

air transport

Virgin goes into voluntary administration

Australia's second-largest airline has gone into voluntary administration but plans to keep flying until the situation is resolved.

politics

Government refusing to buy stake in Virgin

The Morrison government is resisting pressure to save beleaguered airline Virgin Australia from collapse as the company goes into administration.

Tax cuts, deregulation on road to recovery

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann says the October budget will include a package of measures designed to stimulate growth after the coronavirus pandemic.

sport

Australian rules football

Dangerfield warming to AFL player hubs

AFL Players Association president Patrick Dangerfield says he's warming to the idea of quarantine hubs as a way to resume the AFL season this year.

world

homicide

At least 18 dead in Canada mass shooting

A gunman disguised as a police officer has killed at least 17 people in the deadliest shooting attack in Canada's history.