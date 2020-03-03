We can’t keep virus out: Aussie chief

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Professor Brendan Murphy says it's not possible to stop new coronavirus cases coming to Australia. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

Health

We can’t keep virus out: Aussie chief

By Tracey Ferrier

March 3, 2020

2020-03-03 13:52:05

Australia can no longer keep new coronavirus cases out of the country, the nation’s chief medical officer has said.

Professor Brendan Murphy made the comment while explaining why Australia has banned arrivals from virus-hit Iran, but not two other major hotspots, Italy and South Korea.

“It is no longer possible to absolutely prevent new cases coming in, given the increasing changes in epidemiology around the country,” Prof Murphy told reporters on Monday.

He said the Iran outbreak was considered high risk, and the travel ban was considered an effective strategy to slow the spread of the disease.

But a different view has been taken on Italy and South Korea, where outbreaks are considered contained, confined and localised.

“In the case of Iran, it’s such a high risk that a travel ban is worth doing  because it will slow down the number of cases,” Prof Murphy said.

“In Italy and South Korea, where they have large outbreaks but they are confined and (have) been localised, the risk, the proportionality of putting in a travel ban was not justified in terms of its benefits to the health protection of the Australian community.”

The government has upgraded its travel advice for Italy.

Australians intending to travel there have been told to exercise a high degree of caution across the entire country, and to reconsider the need to travel to 10 virus affected towns in Italy’s north.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt also said any health and aged-care workers returning from Italy and South Korea must not go to work for two weeks because they could infect vulnerable populations at greatest risk of dying.

“As a healthcare worker, or as a residential aged care worker, you should not attend your regular work for 14 days,” Mr Hunt said.

“That is an additional level of protection which has been advised by the chief health and medical officers and accepted by the Australian government.”

Latest sport

tennis

Hewitt bullish about Davis Cup prospects

Australia's Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt is confident his team will cover the absences of Nick Kyrgios and Alex de Minaur in the looming tie against Brazil.

cricket

Perry ruled out for rest of T20 World Cup

Australian star Ellyse Perry has been ruled out of the remainder of the Women's T20 World Cup with a hamstring injury.

Australian rules football

Taranto sidelined in GWS AFL injury blow

A shoulder injury will keep GWS midfielder Tim Taranto on the sidelines for the first half of the 2020 AFL season.

cricket

Carey eager to link up with Ponting in IPL

Australia's white-ball vice-captain Alex Carey is excited for his first taste of Indian Premier League action when he links up with the Delhi Capitals.

cricket

Perry hurt as Aust reach T20 World Cup SF

Superstar allrounder Ellyse Perry has injured her right hamstring as Australia reach the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals with a four-run win against New Zealand.

news

news media

AAP Newswire to close in June

National news agency, Australian Associated Press, will be shut down at the end of June after its owners decided it was no longer sustainable.

sport

tennis

Hewitt bullish about Davis Cup prospects

Australia's Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt is confident his team will cover the absences of Nick Kyrgios and Alex de Minaur in the looming tie against Brazil.

world

health

China virus crisis wanes, worsens in US

There were 125 new coronavirus cases in China on Monday, down from 202 a day earlier, bringing the total to 80,151, and the death toll to 2,943.