A further call for people to make blood donations has been issued by Red Cross Lifeblood. Image by Kelly Barnes/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Blood donors fall due to social distancing

By Sonia Kohlbacher

March 24, 2020

Australians are being urged for the second time in two weeks to give blood after health officials acknowledged a drop in donations.

Fewer people are coming forward as social distancing is enforced to contain COVID-19, the Red Cross Lifeblood has told Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Jeanette Young. 

But Dr Young has encouraged donors to keep giving, saying there remains a critical need for blood so health workers can continue their work. 

“We’ll need it going forward because, unfortunately, although I hope it won’t happen, we’ll still see accidents on our roads,” Dr Young said on Monday. 

“We’ll still see people needing treatment. 

“All of that needs to continue and all of the normal work of our hospital system has to continue.”

More than 14,000 people were urged to come forward and donate blood or plasma by Lifeblood last week. 

Many people answered that call, but 10,000 donors are still needed nationally over the next three weeks.

“Donating blood and plasma remains an essential activity to keep blood flowing to patients across the country,” Lifeblood Chief Executive Shelly Park said.

“Travel and venue restrictions do not prevent you from giving blood – we need you now more than ever.

“Coronavirus does not stop the need for blood and plasma. It is a critical resource and demand for blood is constant and will continue to be.” 

Lifeblood’s donor centres remain open and teams are ready to welcome donors who are healthy and well.

“Even though this situation continues to change rapidly, there are still patients in hospital who need blood and are relying on people to continue making these generous donations,” Ms Park said.

