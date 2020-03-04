GDP surprises with 0.5% December growth

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
GDP growth expanded by a better than expected 0.5 per cent in the December quarter. Image by AP PHOTO

economic indicator

GDP surprises with 0.5% December growth

By Steven Deare

March 4, 2020

2020-03-04 11:55:16

The economy expanded by a better than expected 0.5 per cent in the December quarter, with annual growth accelerating to 2.2 per cent from 2.0 per cent in September.

The quarterly increase narrowly beat market consensus of 0.4 per cent growth, however Australian Bureau of Statistics chief economist Bruce Hockman said the rate of growth remains below the long run average.

Domestic demand remained subdued with 0.1 per cent growth in the December quarter. 

A rise in household discretionary spending and continued increases in providing government services was offset by falls in home and business investment.

Household income remained steady. 

Compensation of employees recorded its 12th consecutive rise, and increased by 1.0 per cent. This reflected a rise in the number of wage earners as well as a steady increase in the wage rate. 

Australia’s bushfires and other weather-related events prompted a higher number of insurance claims, which contributed to household income.

The household saving to income ratio was 3.6 per cent. 

This was affected by subdued consumption, steady increases in wages and more insurance claims.

The economy was boosted by the mining industry. 

Production volumes grew by 1.6 per cent, strengthening through the year to 7.3 per cent. This was reflected in the growth in mining exports and inventories.

Falling prices for key export commodities impacted the terms of trade for the quarter, which fell 5.3 per cent. 

This reduced nominal GDP, which fell 0.3 per cent, as lower coal, iron ore and gas prices contributed to more subdued company profits. Mining profits declined 2.6 per cent for the quarter.

The Australian dollar edged slightly higher on the release of the data and was worth 66.06 US cents at 1154 AEDT.

Latest sport

cricket

ICC deny call for T20 WC semis reserve day

The ICC won't install reserve days for the men's and women's Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals, despite the men's 50-over tournament featuring them last year.

sport

Sports try to combat spread of coronavirus

From banning handshakes and selfies to cancelling events, the world of sport is trying to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

cricket

Little rest for Aussies after South Africa

It has been almost two months since Australia's leading men's cricketers, currently on tour in South Africa, played an international fixture at home.

cricket

Carey inspired by triple-threat de Kock

Australia's glovesman Alex Carey has taken plenty of inspiration from watching South African captain and wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock in action.

cricket

Aussies keep hurt Perry close for T20 semi

Australia will keep star allrounder Ellyse Perry in the squad as a mentor after she was ruled out of the Twenty20 World Cup finals with a hamstring injury.

news

communicable diseases

Panic over toilet paper not best response

The government has flagged bold new measures to slow the spread of coronavirus after Australia recorded its first two cases of person-to-person transmission.

sport

cricket

ICC deny call for T20 WC semis reserve day

The ICC won't install reserve days for the men's and women's Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals, despite the men's 50-over tournament featuring them last year.

world

election

Joe Biden wins Alabama Democratic primary

Joe Biden, who is chasing rival Bernie Sanders for the Democratic presidential nomination, has won primaries in Alabama, North Carolina and Virginia.