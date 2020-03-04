GDP surprises with 0.5% December growth

The economy expanded by a better than expected 0.5 per cent in the December quarter, with annual growth accelerating to 2.2 per cent from 2.0 per cent in September.

The quarterly increase narrowly beat market consensus of 0.4 per cent growth, however Australian Bureau of Statistics chief economist Bruce Hockman said the rate of growth remains below the long run average.

Domestic demand remained subdued with 0.1 per cent growth in the December quarter.

A rise in household discretionary spending and continued increases in providing government services was offset by falls in home and business investment.

Household income remained steady.

Compensation of employees recorded its 12th consecutive rise, and increased by 1.0 per cent. This reflected a rise in the number of wage earners as well as a steady increase in the wage rate.

Australia’s bushfires and other weather-related events prompted a higher number of insurance claims, which contributed to household income.

The household saving to income ratio was 3.6 per cent.

This was affected by subdued consumption, steady increases in wages and more insurance claims.

The economy was boosted by the mining industry.

Production volumes grew by 1.6 per cent, strengthening through the year to 7.3 per cent. This was reflected in the growth in mining exports and inventories.

Falling prices for key export commodities impacted the terms of trade for the quarter, which fell 5.3 per cent.

This reduced nominal GDP, which fell 0.3 per cent, as lower coal, iron ore and gas prices contributed to more subdued company profits. Mining profits declined 2.6 per cent for the quarter.

The Australian dollar edged slightly higher on the release of the data and was worth 66.06 US cents at 1154 AEDT.