Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison

An unrepentant Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison after delivering a rambling statement in court, saying he is trying to be “a better person”.

The sentence was handed down in a Manhattan criminal court by Justice James Burke, who presided over Weinstein’s trial.

A jury on February 24 found former movie producer Weinstein, 67, guilty of sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and raping former aspiring actor Jessica Mann.

“I feel remorse for all of the men who are going through this fight,” Weinstein told the court before he was sentenced on Wednesday.

More than 100 women, including famous actresses, have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct stretching back decades, fueling the Me Too movement against sexual abuse and harassment.

Weinstein, who addressed the court while sitting in a wheelchair, said he was worried about “thousands of men” being denied due process in the Me Too era.

In a rambling statement, he said he was “confused” and that he believed he had great times with “these people”, referring to the women.

He said he had worked too hard and put too much pressure on himself.

“I really feel remorse about this situation. I feel it deeply in my heart … I’m really trying to be a better person.”

The six women who testified against him were also in court for the proceedings.

In an emotional statement, Haleyi spoke of the trauma she had endured since the attack.

“It scarred me deeply, mentally and emotionally, perhaps irreparably, perhaps forever,” she said.

Mann also addressed the court.

“I want to remind you I told Harvey, ‘no,'” she said.

“I am forced to carry that experience until I die.”

Once one of Hollywood’s most influential producers, Weinstein had faced the possibility of a maximum sentence of 29 years in prison.

Prosecutors portrayed Weinstein as a serial predator who had manipulated women with promises of career advancement in Hollywood, coaxing them to hotel rooms or private apartments and then overpowering and violently attacking them.

“The young struggling dreamers were not even people to him. He could take what he wanted knowing there was very little anyone could do about it,” Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi said after the sentencing.

Weinstein has denied the allegations and said that any sex was consensual.

The group Silence Breakers, which speaks out against sexual assault and harassment and includes Weinstein accusers, said the former producer’s legacy will always be that he’s a convicted rapist.

“He is going to jail – but no amount of jail time will repair the lives he ruined, the careers he destroyed, or the damage he has caused,” the group said in a statement.

Weinstein’s lawyers had urged Burke to impose the minimum possible sentence of five years, asking him to consider Weinstein’s charitable activities while saying a longer sentence would likely mean Weinstein would die in prison.

“His life story, his accomplishments, and struggles are simply remarkable and should not be disregarded in total because of the jury’s verdict,” they said.